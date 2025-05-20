Skyfish’s Osprey, the new American-made enterprise drone, designed to replace DJI, released at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025

MISSOULA, Mont., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American drone maker Skyfish commercially released Osprey , today at XPONENTIAL Booth #3812, a new survey-grade, enterprise drone, with a new “state of the art” remote controller that all fits in a backpack for easy portability.

Designed as an American-made replacement to DJI, the Osprey is purpose built for infrastructure inspection and ISR, supports best-in-class compact third-party sensors such as the new Sony LR1 61-megapixel camera for inspection and photogrammetry and NextVision’s Raptor for ISR.

The Osprey is easily portable at ~13 lbs all up weight and features flight times of up to 50+ minutes, a radio range of 3 to 5 miles, autonomous flight capability, automated in-flight geotagging of frame synchronous data, and RTK for cm grade location accuracy. It is made in the USA, NDAA compliant, Green UAS in process and Army DEVCOM certified Airworthiness Level 3. For detailed infrastructure inspection, Skyfish creates very precise 3D models, or digital twins, that engineers can trust. Customer use cases include the inspection, precise measurement, and analysis of infrastructure including cellular towers, bridges, roadways, wind turbines, airports, power lines, specialized land use management and more. The Skyfish 3D/digital-twin models are crystal clear, measurable, and accurate to within 1/32 of an inch. For law enforcement and defense, Osprey supports the NextVision Raptor EO/IR sensor with incredible X80 EO zoom and significant IR range.

“To give customers exceptional performance, Osprey was designed to be lightweight, fly up to an hour, record an exact location, and support best-in-class industry sensors for either infrastructure inspection, or ISR.” says Dr. Orest Pilskalns, CEO of Skyfish. “The Osprey was also originally designed as an American-made replacement for the DJI M30 or DJI M300 series drone, but Osprey turned out to be an even better drone than the DJI equivalent. To all those that say that there isn’t an American-made drone to compete against DJI – well there is now – it’s the American made, NDAA compliant, Skyfish Osprey drone.”

About Skyfish ®— Precision Drones for Engineering & ISR

Founded by mapping technology pioneer Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Skyfish drones are made in USA, NDAA compliant, Green UAV in process and US Army DEVCOM certified airworthiness level 3. Skyfish.ai is headquartered in beautiful Missoula, Montana, creating a local thriving community of mapping, modeling, and radar technology specialists. The company’s full UAS technology stack, autonomous navigation platform, and precision measurement capability are mission built for engineering use cases and critical infrastructure targets requiring highly accurate inspection, measurement, and analysis. Contact skyfish.ai for more info.

Skyfish Media Contact: john@skyfish.ai | 1–604–763–1008

Skyfish Sales Contact: sales@skyfish.ai | 1–770–265–4793

