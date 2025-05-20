LITRBULL’s GameFi Token $LITR Launches on MEXC, Powering a Strategy Game Ecosystem on TON Blockchain

London, UK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LITRBULL, a rising GameFi project that blends humor, strategic gameplay, and blockchain innovation, announces the official listing of its native token, $LITR, on global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC.

Built on The Open Network (TON), LITRBULL redefines what it means to be a “utility coin” by combining viral culture with tangible in-game utility. Players earn and use $LITR in a Telegram-based strategy game inspired by classics like Heroes III, where every click, farm upgrade, and battle plays into a dynamic, token-driven economy. The game currently boasts over 300,000 users, with 170,000 monthly active users and 5,000–7,000 daily players.

In discussions with developers at LITRBULL, emphasized that the project is more than just entertainment: “LITRBULL isn’t just a meme with bulls — it’s a meme with a mission. We’re building a full-fledged financial ecosystem that makes blockchain fun, rewarding, and accessible to everyone.”

LITR serves as the backbone of the LITRBULL game economy with a wide range of uses:

Future Utility: Launch user-generated white-label exchanges and participate in a gamified DeFi ecosystem.

The MEXC listing opens up $LITR trading to a global audience, driving liquidity and accessibility for the project’s fast-growing player base.

About LITRBULL

LITRBULL is a Telegram-native GameFi project built on the TON blockchain, combining the virality of memecoins with a strategy-based RPG clicker game. Launched in 2024, LITRBULL has quickly attracted over 300,000 users with its unique blend of humor, community-driven gameplay, and decentralized token utility. The project is part of the emerging wave of games redefining user engagement in the Telegram and TON ecosystem.

Follow LITRBULL on Twitter and Telegram for updates, events, and community news.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



