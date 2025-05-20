Jitterbit Appoints Luca Taglioretti as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth, Drive New Channel Strategy

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced the appointment of Luca Taglioretti as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As part of this strategic move, Taglioretti will oversee global sales while refining the company’s go-to-market strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-infused integration, automation, and application development solutions.

"Luca's deep experience in building and scaling high-growth sales organizations, particularly in the channel, makes him the ideal leader to drive Jitterbit's next phase of expansion," said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. "This strategic alignment of our global sales operations under Luca will enable us to more effectively serve our customers and partners worldwide and capitalize on the significant market opportunity in AI-infused integration, automation, and application development."

Taglioretti brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, with a track record of building and scaling channel partnerships in the integration and cybersecurity industries. In this new role, he will be responsible for driving Jitterbit's global revenue growth, with a strong focus on expanding the company's channel ecosystem.

"I'm incredibly excited to take on this role and lead Jitterbit's global sales organization," said Jitterbit Chief Revenue Officer Luca Taglioretti. "We're at a transformative point in the industry, and we believe the Jitterbit Harmony platform is uniquely positioned to empower our partners to deliver exceptional value to their customers. By leveraging intelligent automation and integration, our partners can fundamentally change how they enable their customers' success. I look forward to collaborating with our sales teams and our expanding partner ecosystem to drive significant growth and shape the future of enterprise automation."

Previously, Taglioretti held pivotal leadership roles in cybersecurity, where he transformed regional go-to-market strategies, achieving significant revenue growth and operational excellence. With deep expertise in managing carriers, MSP, and MSSPs, Taglioretti has consistently demonstrated the ability to align technical innovation with business strategy. Taglioretti's passion for fostering collaboration, combined with a results-driven approach, has led to remarkable achievements, including driving year-over-year revenue growth across diverse regions.

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

