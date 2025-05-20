Calibre Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Reaffirming Commitment to Responsible Growth and Stakeholder Value

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce the publication of its fifth annual Sustainability Report , highlighting another year of strong economic performance and continued leadership in responsible mining practices.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “2024 was a transformative year for Calibre. We continued to deliver strong results while laying the foundation for future growth through the development of the Valentine Gold Mine in Central Newfoundland, Canada and our upcoming merger with Equinox Gold. These milestones reflect our disciplined approach to growth, underpinning strong performance with sustainability as a strategic priority. Our ability to consistently deliver on our commitments is rooted in a disciplined, purpose-driven approach and a culture that embeds sustainability into every aspect of our business. Sustainability is core to our principles, guiding us in everything we do. As we continue to evolve, our focus remains clear: to create lasting value for all stakeholders through transparent engagement, ethical practices, and operational excellence.

Our success is deeply connected to the well-being of the communities where we operate. Through partnerships with Indigenous groups, investments in local development, and our commitment to free, prior, and informed consent, we strive to be a trusted and respectful neighbor. The 2024 Sustainability Report captures this journey—our achievements, our challenges, and our continued commitment to mining with purpose.”

Environmental Stewardship

Published our first Climate Report, including scenario analysis for climate-related risks and opportunities.

Produced 164,355 trees for reforestation and carbon sequestration in Nicaragua.

Prevented the use of 7.42 tonnes of mercury through the Artisanal and Small-scale Miners (ASM) Ore Purchase Program.

Reported one significant environmental incident; lessons learned informed enhancements to management systems.

Social Responsibility

Distributed US$897 million in economic value across sites, investing US$4.19 million in community development projects focusing on education, health, and infrastructure.

Supported 1,133 direct jobs, with a 95% national workforce—82% of whom are from local communities.

Reported zero fatalities and achieved a 22% reduction in the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate, down to 0.21.

Zero site shutdowns or project delays due to non-technical factors and no substantiated human rights concerns raised by communities, resolving 93% of community grievances, with a renewed focus on response times and stakeholder engagement.

Governance and Ethics

No significant instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations.

Human Rights Impact Assessment conducted at the Eastern Borosi Mine, ensuring 100% of Calibre operations in Nicaragua assessed within the past 3 years.

Fourth year of conformance with the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles.

Improved ESG risk ratings: MSCI ESG upgraded to “A”; Sustainalytics score improved to 29.0 (“Medium” risk).

Enhanced procurement due diligence to strengthen ASM ore sourcing governance systems.



Financial and Investor Performance

Generated US$586 million in revenue, driven by strong operational performance across all sites.

Delivered a 60% increase in share price, underscoring growing investor confidence and value creation.

Advanced construction of Valentine Gold Mine, with first gold production expected in Q3 2025.

Announced a transformational merger with Equinox Gold, creating Canada’s second-largest gold producer with a diversified growth platform.

The 2024 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the GRI 14: Mining Sector 2024 Standard, the SASB 2023 Metals and Mining Standards, and the Mining Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism and includes the Company’s operating mines. The Company will file its 2024 Bill S-211 Report on or before May 31, 2025, under Canada’s Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act. A link to the Company’s 2023 Bill S-211 Report can be found here.

Click here to access the full 2024 Sustainability Report. For further details on Calibre's sustainability initiatives please visit the Company website at www.calibremining.com.

About Calibre

Calibre (TSX:CXB) is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

