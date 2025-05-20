Malibu Welcomes a New Era of Wellness: Tech-Forward Luxury Yoga Studio Set to Open This Summer

Palo Alto, CA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In a groundbreaking move that blends luxury, wellness, and cutting-edge technology, a brand-new high-end yoga studio is set to open its doors in Malibu this summer. This isn’t just another yoga studio—it’s a wellness revolution. GLO Yoga Studios will combine serene, state-of-the-art design, infrared heat, premium amenities, thoughtful innovation, and your personal concierge with the power of artificial intelligence through an exclusive in-house system, YogaGPT.

Positioned in the heart of Malibu’s Trancas Country Market, a community deeply rooted in healing and rejuvenation—especially in the wake of recent wildfires—this studio aims to offer more than just movement. It will serve as a sanctuary for locals and visitors alike, providing a space where technology and tranquility merge.

“This is about more than yoga,” said Tarik Celebi, one of the founders. “It’s about building back community, offering a space for connection, and introducing an entirely new way to experience wellness.”

Inside the Experience

The studio features advanced infrared heat, immersive lighting, and acoustic tuning that aligns with bio-rhythmic yoga flows. Guests can practice with the Fusion Mat—expertly designed and manufactured by GLO Yoga Studios. This premium, PVC-free mat features a non-slip surface that absorbs sweat and delivers exceptional grip, offering high performance without compromising on sustainability.

While the practice remains the heart of the experience, GLO Yoga will also feature YogaGPT, a proprietary AI assistant designed to help guests navigate class offerings, schedules, and studio FAQs—ensuring every visit feels effortless and informed.

Whether you're a seasoned yogi or a curious beginner, every detail has been designed with intention—from the moment you step in, to the mat beneath your feet.

Community-First Vision

More than a wellness facility, the studio is being positioned as a hub for healing and reconnection. In light of the emotional and physical recovery the Malibu area has undergone following the recent wildfires, this project arrives as both timely and meaningful.

“We see this as a way to bring people together again—to restore, reset, and rebuild with intention,” said Celebi. “Wellness is evolving, and Malibu deserves to be at the forefront of that evolution.”

Looking Ahead

The studio is slated to open in summer 2025, with plans for exclusive pre-launch events, community activations, and local partnerships. Early interest is already building, with waitlists forming for founding memberships and immersive launch experiences.



