North America Clinical Documentation Integrity Report 2025 | Healthcare Industry Shifts to Value-Based Reimbursement as New Standard

Value-based reimbursement is now the norm for ACOs and physician practices, highlighting the vital role of CDI specialists, medical coders, and utilization management in improving care and reimbursement. The rise of AI in clinical documentation urges CDI providers to innovate for next-gen healthcare workflows.

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Documentation Integrity in North America, 2025: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the healthcare industry shifts from a fee-for-service to a fee-for-value model, value-based reimbursement is becoming the standard for accountable care organizations (ACOs), independent physician practices, and non-ACO entities. This transition underscores the essential role of clinical documentation integrity (CDI) specialists, medical coders, and utilization management staff in enhancing care personalization; mitigating adverse events, such as medication reconciliation errors; and improving reimbursement efficiency.

CDI, which is an integral part of revenue cycle management, is a strategic imperative in healthcare, extending beyond its role in claims processing and denials management. It enhances patient outcomes, ensures data accuracy to reflect the true care narrative, supports precise reimbursement, and strengthens compliance risk management and revenue integrity.

As new-age CDI vendors prioritize the adoption of cutting-edge technology, such as conversational AI, AI clinical assistant in medical coding, and the use of ambient AI in clinical documentation and machine learning and natural language processing in autonomous coding, it has become imperative for electronic health record-based and legacy CDI providers to stay competitive and redefine their clinical documentation tools to support next-generation workflows across the healthcare continuum.

Key Topics Covered:

Clinical Documentation Integrity in North America, 2025

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Companies to Action

  • AGS Health
  • Amazing Charts
  • Arintra
  • Greenway Health
  • Iodine Software
  • Microsoft
  • Optum
  • Oracle Health
  • Provation
  • Solventum
  • Waystar

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities

Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

