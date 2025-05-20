EKOUAER to Debut in Monaco as Exclusive VIP Gifting Partner Aboard Titania During Grand Prix 2025

Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a seamless fusion of comfort, design innovation, and luxury, EKOUAER is poised to make a striking debut in Monaco during one of the world's most prestigious sporting events — the Monaco Grand Prix. As the Exclusive loungewear VIP Gifting Partner aboard the renowned superyacht Titania, EKOUAER is set to redefine the intersection of leisurewear and elite lifestyle, positioning its brand at the heart of one of the most anticipated weekends in the global calendar.

This collaboration represents more than a presence at a high-profile venue; it reflects EKOUAER’s commitment to redefining leisurewear through the lens of elevated living. By bringing its signature softness, refined design, and ease into an environment shaped by exclusivity and sophistication, EKOUAER reinforces its vision: that true comfort belongs not only at home, but seamlessly within the world’s most sophisticated gatherings

Each year, the Monaco Grand Prix transforms the principality into a playground for motorsport enthusiasts, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals. As part of the Formula 1 "Triple Crown," it offers more than just racing — it’s an embodiment of prestige, heritage, and exclusivity.

Onboard Titania: EKOUAER Enhances the Guest Experience Through Elevated Comfort

Aboard the iconic superyacht Titania—a recognizable presence in Port Hercules and a sought-after vantage point during the Monaco Grand Prix—EKOUAER introduces a refined layer of comfort to one of the most exclusive hospitality settings in the world. As the yacht’s Exclusive loungewear VIP Gifting Partner, EKOUAER enhances the guest experience through thoughtfully designed loungewear that supports moments of rest, privacy, and ease in the midst of a high-energy weekend.

Each guest on Titania is welcomed with a curated EKOUAER gift, offering not just a keepsake but a meaningful extension of the onboard atmosphere—where luxury is not only seen, but felt. In select private cabins, EKOUAER pieces are integrated into the environment, reinforcing the brand’s belief that elevated comfort is essential to modern luxury. Through this collaboration, EKOUAER empowers its audience to embrace a lifestyle where softness, functionality, and elegance coexist seamlessly—even in the most elite settings.

A Milestone in Design: EKOUAER Awarded Gold at the Berlin Design Awards

EKOUAER’s recent Gold win at the 2025 Berlin Design Awards marks a meaningful step in the brand’s growth and industry recognition. As part of the respected DRIVENxDESIGN awards series—alongside its London and Paris counterparts—the Berlin Design Awards are known for celebrating innovation, sustainability, and design excellence across Europe. Backed by leading organizations such as the International Design Association (IDA) and the European Design Association (BEDA), the award carries significant weight in both creative and commercial circles.

For EKOUAER, this recognition affirms the strength of its design philosophy—balancing comfort, quality, and modern aesthetics—and highlights its efforts in responsible material use and user-focused innovation. Signature pieces such as the EKOUAER Womens Satin Silky Pajama Set in champagne, the EKOUAER classic button-down pajama, and the EKOUAER Womens Satin Pajama Sets exemplify this approach: effortless silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and refined details designed for comfort without compromise. Winning this award not only acknowledges the work behind the brand’s product line, but also reflects its growing relevance in a competitive global market.

Fashion in the Fast Lane

The Grand Prix is a celebration of velocity and vision — qualities that EKOUAER mirrors through its forward-thinking design and rapid ascent in the global fashion landscape. The brand’s decision to present its offerings within such a high-profile, curated environment speaks volumes about its aspirations and its understanding of cultural moments.

In a weekend defined by speed and spectacle, EKOUAER offers a counterbalance: calm, craftsmanship, and comfort.

Looking Forward: Defining the New Standard of Comfort and Luxury

In EKOUAER’s vision, true luxury is no longer about excess or display, but about how seamlessly clothing supports the way we live—fluid, mobile, and deeply personal. Through refined materials, precise design, and an understanding of contemporary lifestyle rhythms, EKOUAER is building a product philosophy that speaks to a global audience seeking both ease and elegance.

About EKOUAER:

Founded in 2015, EKOUAER is a rapidly growing fashion brand specializing in high-quality, ultra-comfortable sleepwear. With "comfort at its core," EKOUAER combines soft, cozy fabrics with modern designs, catering to diverse lifestyles across seasons. More than just loungewear, EKOUAER embodies a commitment to effortless comfort, sweet dreams, and a better night’s rest—earning global trust and love.