Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market Report 2025 | Import Dependence Poses Challenge to Saudi Washing Machine Market Growth

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market was valued at USD 231.56 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 435.89 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.12%.

The market is witnessing sustained growth due to rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and evolving consumer lifestyles. As more households migrate to urban settings, there is a greater demand for time-saving household appliances, especially washing machines.



The increase in nuclear families and dual-income households has also contributed to the demand for automated laundry solutions. Additionally, technological innovations such as energy-efficient and smart-connected models are driving consumer interest. These modern washing machines offer superior cleaning, water and energy savings, and remote control features via mobile apps. The expansion of both online and offline retail channels is also supporting greater accessibility and competitive pricing, further fueling market growth across the Kingdom.

Key Market Drivers

Surging Disposable Income & Urbanization



Rising disposable income and urban migration are key factors propelling the domestic washing machine market in Saudi Arabia. According to recent data, as of 2023, the country's urban population grew by 0.2 percentage points annually, reaching 13.07 percent growth. With economic development and the expansion of the middle class, more households are able to invest in modern home appliances. Urban living conditions, which favor compact and efficient solutions, have created an ideal environment for washing machine adoption.



Consumers in cities often prioritize convenience and efficiency due to demanding work schedules, making automatic washing machines an attractive solution. The rise in nuclear family structures and increased workforce participation, particularly among women, further contributes to the preference for automated laundry appliances that save time and labor. These trends, supported by the growth of both online platforms and physical retail stores, are contributing significantly to market expansion.



Key Market Challenges

High Import Dependence



A major challenge for the Saudi Arabia domestic washing machine market is its heavy reliance on imported products. A significant share of the washing machines sold in the Kingdom are sourced from international manufacturers, particularly in Asia and Europe. This import dependence exposes the market to external risks such as supply chain disruptions, rising transportation costs, and currency fluctuations, all of which can affect retail prices and product availability.

Moreover, geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions may further hinder the smooth flow of imports. This situation limits local manufacturing development and restricts product variety, as not all global models are readily available. Establishing domestic manufacturing facilities or diversifying import sources could help mitigate these challenges and improve market resilience.



Key Market Trends

Online Sales Channel Growth



The growth of the online sales channel is reshaping the domestic washing machine market in Saudi Arabia. High internet penetration and increased smartphone usage have made e-commerce platforms a popular option for consumers. The convenience of browsing product catalogs, comparing specifications, accessing user reviews, and placing orders from home has changed consumer purchasing habits. The shift to digital shopping accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since become a sustained trend.

Online retailers are offering competitive pricing, flexible payment options, and value-added services like free installation and delivery, enhancing the overall customer experience. These advantages are drawing more consumers toward digital platforms, positioning online sales as a key driver of market growth and reshaping the retail dynamics for washing machines in the Kingdom.



Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market Report

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Haier Inc

Toshiba Lifestyle Middle East

Midea KSA

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE

Robert Bosch Middle East FZE

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited

IFB Appliances

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $231.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $435.89 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:



In this report, the Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market, by Type:

Front Load Automatic

Top Load Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market, by Machine Capacity:

8 Kg & Above

Below 8 Kg

Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market, by Technology:

Non-Smart

Smart Connected

Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market, by Distribution Channel:

Multi Branded Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Domestic Washing Machine Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txbbaz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment