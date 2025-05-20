DT Midstream Achieves Investment Grade Credit Rating

DETROIT, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced that it has achieved an investment grade rating with two agencies:

Moody’s Ratings upgraded DTM’s credit rating to Baa3 with a stable outlook on May 16, 2025; and Fitch Ratings upgraded DTM’s credit rating to BBB- with a stable outlook on October 3, 2024.

With investment grade ratings from these two credit agencies, DTM expects an improvement in liquidity and reduced interest expense.

“Achievement of an investment grade credit rating was a strategic goal we had since we became a standalone public company,” said David Slater, President and CEO. “The ratings upgrades are a recognition of the strength of our balance sheet and the quality and scale of our business.”

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.

