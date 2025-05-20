Leading Change Together: HR Tech 2025 Reveals Initial Agenda

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate International HR Day, the annual HR Tech conference today revealed a first look at key sessions shaping this year’s event. Anchored to the event’s 2025 theme, “Be the Change,” these initial agenda announcements preview the bold ideas and expert insights HR leaders can expect in Las Vegas this fall, with more speakers and sessions still to come.

In addition to previously announced keynotes from IBM CHRO Nickle LaMoreaux and global industry analyst Josh Bersin, the 2025 lineup features mega sessions with industry thought leaders from top brands, as well as the popular Women in HR Tech Summit.

From technology lessons from leaders at Johnson & Johnson to inspiring stories from the healthcare and consulting industries, highlights of the Women in HR Tech Summit include:

Essential Steps to Creating a Future-Ready Organization – In the summit’s opening keynote, Sarah Hodges, Chief Marketing Officer at UKG, will share practical ways to leverage HR technology and workforce insights to keep pace with today’s rapidly changing world, while emphasizing the importance of fostering a diverse and inclusive culture.

Integrating AI Coaching into Your Organizational Culture – Dani Johnson, co-founder and Principal Analyst at RedThread Research, and Grace Good, Senior Learning Experience Designer at HubSpot, will discuss ways to use AI coaching beyond management ranks and how to align coaching capabilities with other culture-building activities.

Recruiting Life Hacks: One Size Never Fits All – To help attendees make sense of hiring’s persistent challenges, Erin Spencer, Senior Research Analyst at Deloitte, and Candace Coker, Talent Acquisition Manager at Total Education Solutions, will explain how to better engage candidates, which metrics are most meaningful and what’s next for recruiting tech.



Along with the exclusive Sapient Insights Group 28th Annual HR Systems Survey findings and other eye-opening observations, the main HR Tech conference program will feature:

People-Led, Tech-Powered: Transforming the Business and the People Function – Maren Dollwet Waggoner, Senior Vice President, People – Global Technology and Corporate Functions, Walmart, will demonstrate how, with AI accelerating, People teams will play a key role in leading workforce transformation across businesses.

Workforce Analytics: The Ultimate Competitive Advantage (If Leveraged Correctly) – Bringing together Alexis Fink, former Vice President, People Analytics and Workforce Strategy at Meta, Buddy Benge, Head of Talent Insights at Edward Jones and Kevin Oakes, Founder of i4cp, this actionable session will show how strategic use of workforce data leads to talent optimization, predictive decision-making and long-term business success.

HR Tech Megatrends: Navigating Disruption, Growth and AI – Stacia Garr, co-founder and Principal Analyst at RedThread Research, will dive into the cutting-edge trends redefining the HR landscape – from generative AI to advanced analytics – and offer forward-thinking insights to help HR leaders stay ahead of the curve and build organizational agility. Rounding out these highlights, Garr promises an inspiring look at how HR can lead the next wave of HR technology evolution.



Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, Brand and Innovation, commented, “Like International HR Day, HR Tech recognizes the vital role that HR teams play in their organizations every day. With ‘Be the Change’ as our theme, this year’s agenda is focused on equipping HR leaders to drive transformation with confidence. This preview offers a glimpse of what’s to come, from breakthrough AI use cases to the strategic application of workforce analytics. We look forward to announcing even more sessions in the weeks ahead.”

HR Tech 2025 will take place September 16 – 18, 2025, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, with pre-conference events scheduled for September 15. To learn more about this year’s agenda and register to attend, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/agenda-glance.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.