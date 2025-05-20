OTC Markets Group Welcomes Currency Exchange International Corp. to the OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Currency Exchange International Corp. (TSX: CXI; OTCQX: CURN), which provides comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Currency Exchange International Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Currency Exchange International Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CURN.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX,” said Randolph Pinna, President and CEO of Currency Exchange International Corp. “As a Florida, U.S.A based company, this important step aligns with our strategy to increase Currency Exchange International Corp.’s U.S. shareholder base while strengthening shareholder engagement with investors. This market upgrade will improve our exposure to a broader group of institutional and retail investors.”

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Currency Exchange International Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com