China Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 | International Submarine Cables Boost China's Connectivity Infrastructure

The Chinese Data Center Market was valued at USD 47.23 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 97.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.8%.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The number of third-party data center facilities in the China data center market is actively growing. Several provincial governments in China are offering various facilities to establish mega-data centers. Alibaba, Huawei, Baidu, Tencent, China Telecom, JD.com, Bilibili, Chayora, and Kingsoft Cloud are the leading hyperscale data center companies in China.
- Colocation data center operators in China have witnessed a significant increase in the area used to develop data centers in the country. The construction of mega colocation facilities is strengthened due to the growing demand for digitalization initiatives in the country.
- With the growing demand for sustainable ways of procuring power, data center facilities in the country have started investing in the procurement of renewable energy sources. Operators in the China data center market are aiming to develop carbon-free data centers to improve sustainability. Along with this, the regulatory environment has also necessitated that companies focus on carbon neutrality in their data center operations.
- Over the recent years, the government in China has positioned international submarine cables as an important development direction, by releasing national strategies such as One Belt, One Road, Network Power, and Domestic and Foreign Economic Dual Circulation. This has significantly boosted the country's connectivity infrastructure.
- With the sharp rise in the adoption of technologies such as 5G, industrial internet, cloud computing, and AI, the Chinese data center market has entered a fast growth trajectory.
CHINA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Chayora, GDS Services, Chindata Group, Dr. Peng's Telecom and Media Group, Shanghai Atrium (athub), China International Capital Corporation (CICC), VNET Group, Kehua Data, and Sinnet are some of the top third-party data center operators in the China data center market.
- Data center companies are incorporating ethical conduct, societal contributions, and environmental responsibility in their operations in the China data center market. Sustainable power and zero-carbon electricity options are resulting in operational improvements and cost savings. The PUE ratios have started to improve due to the adoption of AI-driven software for data center operations.
- Vendors in the China data center market, specifically the colocation data center service providers, public cloud, enterprises, governments, and other entities, are focusing on the deployment of prefabricated modular data centers. Several data center infrastructure providers in the China data center market, such as Huawei, Delta Electronics, Schneider Electric, and STULZ, are also developing modular data centers amid increasing demand for these solutions.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Dell Technologies
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Wiwynn
- Lenovo
- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)
- Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- ATS Global
- Aurecon
- China State Construction Engineering Corporation
- China Electronics Engineering Design Institute (CEEDI)
- China Railway Construction Corporation
- MCC Group
- Zhejiang Cloud Valley
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- AIRSYS
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- East
- Hongbao Power Supply (Hossini)
- Nanjing Jialitu Computer Room Environment Technology
- Guangdong Shenling
Data Center Investors
- Alibaba Group
- Chayora
- China Mobile
- China International Capital Corporation (CICC)
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Chindata Group
- Baidu
- GDS Services
- Hotwon Network Group
- KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)
- Keppel Data Centres
- athub
- Sinnet
- Tencent
- Vnet Group
- BDx
- Dr. Peng Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|143
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$47.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$97.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|China
REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the China data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in facility type, IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The segmentation includes:
- Facility Type
- Colocation Data Centers
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
- IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- East China
- West China
- North China
- South China
