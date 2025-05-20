China Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 | International Submarine Cables Boost China's Connectivity Infrastructure

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese Data Center Market was valued at USD 47.23 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 97.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.8%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The number of third-party data center facilities in the China data center market is actively growing. Several provincial governments in China are offering various facilities to establish mega-data centers. Alibaba, Huawei, Baidu, Tencent, China Telecom, JD.com, Bilibili, Chayora, and Kingsoft Cloud are the leading hyperscale data center companies in China.

Colocation data center operators in China have witnessed a significant increase in the area used to develop data centers in the country. The construction of mega colocation facilities is strengthened due to the growing demand for digitalization initiatives in the country.

With the growing demand for sustainable ways of procuring power, data center facilities in the country have started investing in the procurement of renewable energy sources. Operators in the China data center market are aiming to develop carbon-free data centers to improve sustainability. Along with this, the regulatory environment has also necessitated that companies focus on carbon neutrality in their data center operations.

Over the recent years, the government in China has positioned international submarine cables as an important development direction, by releasing national strategies such as One Belt, One Road, Network Power, and Domestic and Foreign Economic Dual Circulation. This has significantly boosted the country's connectivity infrastructure.

With the sharp rise in the adoption of technologies such as 5G, industrial internet, cloud computing, and AI, the Chinese data center market has entered a fast growth trajectory.

CHINA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Chayora, GDS Services, Chindata Group, Dr. Peng's Telecom and Media Group, Shanghai Atrium (athub), China International Capital Corporation (CICC), VNET Group, Kehua Data, and Sinnet are some of the top third-party data center operators in the China data center market.

Data center companies are incorporating ethical conduct, societal contributions, and environmental responsibility in their operations in the China data center market. Sustainable power and zero-carbon electricity options are resulting in operational improvements and cost savings. The PUE ratios have started to improve due to the adoption of AI-driven software for data center operations.

Vendors in the China data center market, specifically the colocation data center service providers, public cloud, enterprises, governments, and other entities, are focusing on the deployment of prefabricated modular data centers. Several data center infrastructure providers in the China data center market, such as Huawei, Delta Electronics, Schneider Electric, and STULZ, are also developing modular data centers amid increasing demand for these solutions.

This report analyses the China data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in facility type, IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards.

