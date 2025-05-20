Data Center GPUs Market Research Report 2024-2025 & 2034 - HPC Market Expansion Creates Major Opportunities for GPU Server Leaders Like Dell and Google

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center GPUs Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Data Center Types, Application and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center GPUs market has been experiencing significant growth, with a realistic scenario valuing the market at $3.17 billion in 2024 and projecting expansion at a CAGR of 21.63% to reach $22.46 billion by 2034

This robust growth is driven by an increasing demand for high-performance computing to support AI, deep learning, and big data analytics, where GPUs act as specialized workers on a high-speed assembly line, tackling complex computational tasks with enhanced efficiency. Continuous technological advancements, such as improved memory capacity, enhanced processing power, and energy-efficient designs, further bolster market expansion, akin to modernizing a manufacturing plant with smart technologies.

Strategic partnerships between leading GPU manufacturers and cloud service providers and the rapid development of hyperscale data centers have strengthened supply chain resilience and operational scalability, much like a well-coordinated logistics network ensuring smooth product flow. Additionally, escalating investments in research and development are spurring innovation in GPU solutions, enabling the industry to meet evolving demands while adhering to stricter energy and environmental regulations, ultimately supporting a scalable and sustainable digital ecosystem.

Colocation to Lead the Data Center GPUs Market (by Application)



Colocation is anticipated to emerge as the principal driver in the data center GPUs market, primarily due to its capacity to deliver scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient solutions for enterprises with high-performance computing requirements. As demand for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) continues escalating, colocation data centers provide the essential infrastructure to support GPU-intensive workloads without requiring substantial capital investments in proprietary facilities.

This model enables organizations to leverage shared resources and customize GPU configurations to meet specific needs, thereby reducing capital expenditures while ensuring access to advanced GPU technology. Moreover, the accelerating pace of digital transformation and the increasing reliance on AI-driven solutions are expected to further stimulate the adoption of colocation services as the preferred operational paradigm for data center environments.

Conventional GPUs to Lead the Data Center GPUs Market (by Product)



Conventional GPUs are projected to dominate the data center GPUs market in the near term, owing to their well-established presence and extensive applicability across diverse workloads. As the cornerstone of general-purpose computing in gaming, graphics rendering, cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC), these GPUs remain indispensable for parallel processing and AI inference. Their mature ecosystem and widespread availability make them a highly attractive option for organizations looking to scale their infrastructure to support machine learning, data analytics, and media processing.

North America to Lead the Data Center GPUs Market (by Region)



North America is set to lead the data center GPUs market, driven by its robust technological infrastructure, substantial demand for AI and machine learning services, and the presence of major cloud providers and technology companies. The region continues to command a significant share of AI-driven workloads, with industry leaders such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft making considerable investments in GPU-powered data centers to support their expanding cloud services and AI applications.

As the demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and GPU acceleration grows, North America's advanced research capabilities and supportive regulatory framework will reinforce its market dominance. Moreover, the increasing adoption of AI models, deep learning, and cloud-based services further consolidates North America's position as the global hub for data center GPU innovation.



Industrial Trends for the Data Center GPUs Market

HPC Cluster Developments

HPC clusters have emerged as a significant trend in data centers by linking multiple high-performance computers to operate in parallel, thereby expediting the processing of extensive datasets and complex computations. This method offers considerable benefits for AI, scientific research, and big data analytics, which are becoming increasingly integral to modern data centers.

Moreover, HPC data centers are transforming the computing landscape by facilitating faster data processing and supporting AI-driven workloads, prompting substantial investments in their expansion and efficiency. For instance, in January 2025, Digital Power Optimization (DPO) announced that it had secured land and a reliable power supply to develop a 20MW HPC data center in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, with an estimated investment of $200 million.

Industrial Driver for the Data Center GPUs Market

Surging Demand for Cryptocurrency Mining

The cryptocurrency mining industry is highly dependent on data centers with robust infrastructure and substantial computing power. As demand for cryptocurrency mining increases, data centers have become central to accommodating the high-powered computer hardware necessary for mining operations, thereby driving investments in facilities that offer enhanced space, power, and cooling capacity.

Companies such as Primcast, Crypto Currency Machines, and Server Room provide dedicated mining servers equipped with advanced NVIDIA GPUs, including the CMP HX series and GeForce RTX 30 Series, designed specifically for efficient cryptocurrency mining. These servers are tailored for tasks such as 3D rendering, compute operations, and mining, reflecting manufacturers' commitment to meeting the rising demand for specialized hardware in the cryptocurrency industry. GPU server providers continue to optimize these features to enhance processing power for effective mining operations further.

Industrial Restraint for the Data Center GPUs Market

High Bargaining Power of GPU Manufacturers

Major players such as NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel hold significant sway in the data center GPU manufacturing industry, creating a highly concentrated market. These companies have established comprehensive systems that smoothly integrate both hardware and software. NVIDIA, in particular, has taken the lead with its all-encompassing full-stack approach, covering GPU, CPU, and DPU technologies. This poses a significant challenge for GPU server manufacturers in data centers, as replicating a similarly cohesive ecosystem becomes a tough task. The challenge for GPU server manufacturers trying to emulate NVIDIA's integrated approach is especially tough without their own software that seamlessly complements their hardware.

This becomes a substantial obstacle for data center GPU server manufacturers contemplating a shift between providers. The complex web of high switching costs is deeply rooted in the complexities of moving away from a specific GPU manufacturer's platform, exemplified by NVIDIA. Data center GPU server manufacturers entrenched in a particular ecosystem may face both financial and operational hurdles when exploring alternative solutions. They must strategically confront these substantial switching costs, requiring the development of integrated solutions compelling enough to attract and retain data center GPU server manufacturers cautious about the intricacies involved in transitioning.

Industrial Opportunity for the Data Center GPUs Market

Technological Advancement in High-Performing Computing (HPC)

The continuous growth of the HPC market, driven by the increasing demand for high-efficiency computing, cloud adoption, industry expansion, and advancements in AI and ML, presents significant opportunities for GPU server manufacturers such as Dell and Google to expand their market presence and cater to the rising demand for high-performance computing solutions.

One detailed real-time example of how GPU servers can benefit HPC and AI is the case of OpenAI's GPT-4, the world's latest and largest language model. It was trained on a vast dataset of over 1 trillion words, requiring significant computational resources. GPU servers, specifically NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, played a crucial role by accelerating the training process up to 60 times compared to CPUs alone. This acceleration was achieved through mixed-precision training, optimizing both computation speed and memory usage. As a result, GPT-4 could be trained in a matter of weeks, achieving state-of-the-art performance in natural language processing tasks.

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Surging Demand for Cryptocurrency Mining

Rising Enterprise Adoption of Data Center GPUs for High-Performance Computing Applications

Market Restraints

High Bargaining Power of GPU Manufacturers

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancement in High-Performing Computing (HPC)

Government Support for Smart City Development and Digitalization

Data Center Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Data Center Capacities: Current and Future

AI Workloads vs. Conventional Workloads

Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

Key Countries to Focus

Other Industrial Trends

HPC Cluster Developments

Blockchain Initiatives

Super Computing

5G and 6G Developments

Impact of Server/Rack Density

Data Center Cooling Market Overview

Global and Regional Market size

Adoption of Cooling (by Data Center Age)

Retrofitting and Brownfield Projects

Green Field Projects and New Installation

Historical Analysis of Cooling Equipment Deployment, 2018-2022

New Data Center Trends toward Adoption of Cooling Technology Type, 2023-2027

Impact of AI Adoption on Data Center Cooling Infrastructure

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country, by Company)

Stakeholder Analysis

Use Case

End User and Buying Criteria

