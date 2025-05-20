In-cabin Monitoring System (ICMS) Technology Analysis and Market Opportunities Report 2025-2035 Featuring Major Full Stack Developers, Sensors and Hardware Providers& Software and AI Providers

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-cabin Monitoring System (ICMS): Technology, Market, Opportunities and Competition 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive industry has witnessed a significant resurgence in demand for passenger vehicles since 2023, driven by economic recovery, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences. The In-Cabin Monitoring Systems report explores the historical and future sales trends of passenger vehicles, the rapid penetration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and the increasing importance of in-cabin monitoring systems, such as Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS), in enhancing driver safety and preventing accidents.

The post-pandemic era has seen a robust recovery in the automotive sector, with passenger vehicle sales surging across key markets. In Europe, the sales of new passenger cars climbed to 15 million units in 2023, recording year-on-year growth of 18.7%. This whooping growth was majorly driven by the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and government incentives.

The U.S. followed the suite, reflecting a 9% year-on-year growth accounting for sales volumes of approximately 3.1 million units. China, the world's largest automotive market, recorded sales of over 26 million passenger vehicles in 2023, fueled by urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Japan and India also experienced growth, with sales volumes of 4 million and 4.1 million units, respectively, supported by increasing demand for compact and mid-sized vehicles.

This upward trend continued in 2024, with estimates indicating a 5-7% growth in global passenger vehicle sales. The shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles, coupled with advancements in automotive technology, is reshaping the industry landscape.

Doubling Penetration Rate of ADAS in Passenger Vehicles

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have become a cornerstone of modern vehicles, enhancing safety and driving convenience. The penetration rate of ADAS in passenger vehicles has grown significantly over the past two years. In 2023, approximately 50% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. were equipped with ADAS features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. Europe and China reported even higher adoption rates, at 55% and 60%, respectively, driven by stringent safety regulations and consumer demand for advanced features.

The sales of vehicles equipped with ADAS have grown by 20-25% annually since 2023, reflecting the increasing importance of these systems in reducing accidents and improving road safety.

Regulatory Policies on Accident Prevention is Driving the Growth of In-Cabin Monitoring Systems

Regulatory policies worldwide are playing a pivotal role in mandating the inclusion of in-cabin monitoring systems in vehicles. The European Union's General Safety Regulation (GSR), effective from 2022, requires all new vehicles to be equipped with driver drowsiness and attention warning systems. Similarly, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has proposed regulations to include driver monitoring systems in vehicles to prevent accidents caused by human error, such as distracted or fatigued driving.

These policies are driving automakers to integrate DMS and OMS into their vehicles, ensuring compliance and enhancing safety standards. The focus on preventing accidents caused by human error has made in-cabin monitoring systems a critical component of modern vehicles.

Rising Adoption of DMS and OMS Integrated Passenger Vehicles

The adoption of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS) has seen a steady rise in both ADAS-equipped and non-ADAS vehicles. In 2023, approximately 30% of new passenger vehicles in the U.S. were equipped with DMS, while Europe reported a penetration rate of 35%. China and Japan also witnessed significant adoption, with rates of 40% and 25%, respectively.

OMS, which monitors the presence and behavior of all occupants, is gaining traction, particularly in vehicles with ADAS features. The integration of DMS and OMS is becoming a standard practice, driven by regulatory requirements and the need for comprehensive in-cabin safety solutions.

Other Factors Driving the Growth of the In-Cabin Monitoring System Market

Increasing Consumer Awareness about road safety is boosting demand for advanced monitoring systems.

Technology Innovations in AI, computer vision, and sensor technology are enhancing the capabilities of DMS and OMS

Rising Autonomous Vehicles trend has induced the need for robust in-cabin monitoring systems to ensure passenger safety

The in-cabin monitoring system market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements, regulatory mandates, and increasing consumer demand for safety. As competition intensifies, suppliers are innovating to offer more advanced and cost-effective solutions, ensuring a safer and more connected driving experience.

The future scope of these systems is vast, with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning enabling more sophisticated monitoring capabilities. By 2030, it is estimated that 70-80% of new vehicles globally will be equipped with DMS and OMS, driven by regulatory mandates and consumer demand for safer vehicles.

Key Questions Answered

Which OEM brands, car models (trim wise) are equipped with active driver monitoring and occupant monitoring system? And what are their sales volume?

Who are the leading DMS and OMS technology suppliers?

What are the recent design wins of system providers with OEMs and Tier 1s? And what are the estimated revenues of their orders

What are the shipments of these leading in-cabin monitoring system (ICMS) active DMS and OMS suppliers?

What is the total addressable market (TAM) of in-cabin 3D sensing active DMS and OMS technologies, globally, breakdown by ADAS and autonomous vehicles, and breakdown by geographies?

What are the ASPs of in-cabin 3D sensing DMS and OMS sensors - NIR camera and mmW radar? What will be the expected price erosion?

What is the status of driver monitoring (DMS) and occupant monitoring system (OMS) in-cabin 3D sensing technologies in China, United States, and Western Europe?

What are the differentiating factors of the leading DMS and OMS suppliers in the market?

How is the status of competition between the leading Tier 1s in DMS and OMS market?

What are the key driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the future for in-cabin 3D sensing DMS and OMS market?

What is the total demand and addressable market for VCSEL, APDs, SiPMs suppliers in the in-cabin 3D sensing DMS and OMS market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of this Report

3. Industry Trends and Dynamics

3.1. Importance of Active Driver Monitoring over Steering-based Passive Monitoring

3.2. Safety Regulations Driving Active In-cabin Monitoring Systems Demand

3.3. Regulations in EU

3.4. Regulations in China

3.5. Regulations in Japan

3.6. Regulations in North America

3.7. Initiatives by Industry Stakeholders towards Active In-cabin Monitoring

3.8. Active DMS and Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS) of Leading OEMs - Who is doing What?

3.9. Partnership Mapping - OEMs, Tier 1s, and DMS/OMS Solution Suppliers

3.10. Understanding the Ecosystem - Leading Tier 1s, Software Solution, and Software + Hardware Players

4. Global Passenger Car Sales Forecast - Breakdown by Levels of Automation and Region

5. Autonomous Shared Mobility Vehicle Sales Forecast - Breakdown by Region

6. In-cabin Monitoring - Market Penetration and Equipped Vehicles Installed Base, 2019 to 2030

6.1. Level 2/Level 2+ Vehicles

6.2. Level 3/Level 4 - Highway Pilot Vehicles

6.3. Autonomous Shared Mobility Urban Vehicles - Robotaxis and Shuttles

7. Understanding the Demand - Geographical Analysis

7.1. United States and Canada

7.2. China, Japan, and South Korea

7.3. Western Europe and Russia

7.4. Others

8. In-cabin Monitoring Market Size and Sales Demand Forecast, Breakdown by Applications, 2025 to 2035

8.1. Safety Application - DMS, OMS, Left-child Detection

8.2. User Experience/HMI Application

9. In-cabin Monitoring Market Size, Sales Demand, and ASP Forecast, Breakdown by Technology Type, 2025 to 2035

9.1. 3D Sensing (ToF, VCSEL)

9.2. High Resolution Camera

9.3. Infrared Sensing (IR, NIR)

9.4. Radar based System

9.4.1. 4D Radar-on-chip

9.4.2. 2D/3D Radar

10. In-cabin Monitoring System Market Size and ASP Forecast, Breakdown by Hardware and Software, 2019 to 2030

10.1. Hardware (ECU, ToF, Radar, RGB and IR)

10.2. AI Software

11. Software vs Hardware In-cabin System - Future Market Trends

11.1. AI driven DMS Technology Trends

12. Competition Assessment

12.1. Design wins

12.2. Time-to-Market

12.3. Partnerships with OEMs and Tier-1s

12.3.1. Full Stack Developers

12.3.1.1. Aptiv

12.3.1.2. Bosch

12.3.1.3. Continental

12.3.1.4. Gentex Corporation

12.3.1.5. Valeo

12.3.1.6. Magna

12.3.1.7. BHTC

12.3.2. Sensors and Hardware Providers

12.3.2.1. Infineon

12.3.2.2. iEE

12.3.2.3. Sony

12.3.2.4. STMicroelectronics

12.3.2.5. Omnivision

12.3.2.6. Eye4NIR

12.3.2.7. Novelic

12.3.2.8. Smartmicro

12.3.2.9. Viavi

12.3.2.10. Qualcomm

12.3.2.11. Lumentum

12.3.2.12. LG

12.3.2.13. Harman

12.3.2.14. Panasonic

12.3.2.15. Garmin

12.3.2.16. Melexis

12.3.3. Software and AI provider

12.3.3.1. Seeing Machine

12.3.3.2. SmartEye

12.3.3.3. Eyeris

12.3.3.4. Tobii

12.3.3.5. Veoneer

12.3.3.6. Multicore

12.3.3.7. Cipia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sw5cp9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment