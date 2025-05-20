CryptoVirally Unveils Revamped Website and Innovative Campaign Planner to Streamline Web3 Marketing

Bucharest, Romania, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoVirally, a leading crypto-exclusive marketing agency, proudly announces the launch of its redesigned website, aimed at simplifying access to comprehensive Web3 marketing services for blockchain projects worldwide. The new platform introduces an intuitive interface, allowing users to effortlessly navigate through a diverse range of services, including press releases, influencer marketing, social media growth, and digital billboard advertising.

Notably, CryptoVirally is among the first in the industry to display transparent pricing directly on its website, enabling projects to plan and execute campaigns with clarity and confidence.

Key Features of the New Website:

- User-Friendly Navigation: Streamlined access to a broad spectrum of marketing services tailored for crypto projects.

- Transparent Pricing: Clear display of service costs, facilitating informed decision-making for clients.

- Comprehensive Service Offerings: From NFT promotion and media outreach to community management and SEO, all services are consolidated in one platform.

- Innovative Campaign Planner: An interactive tool designed to assist clients in customizing marketing packages according to their budget and goals.

“Our mission has always been to empower crypto projects with effective marketing strategies,” said Glenn, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoVirally. “With our revamped website and the introduction of the Campaign Planner, we’re making it even easier for clients to access the tools they need to succeed in the dynamic Web3 landscape.”

CryptoVirally’s commitment to innovation and client success is further demonstrated through its extensive case studies, showcasing successful campaigns that have propelled projects to new heights in visibility and engagement.

For more information and to explore the new website, visit www.cryptovirally.com.

About CryptoVirally:

CryptoVirally is a full-stack marketing agency dedicated exclusively to the crypto and blockchain industry. Offering a wide array of web3 marketing services—from press releases and influencer marketing to community management and SEO—CryptoVirally provides tailored solutions to help projects achieve their marketing objectives efficiently and effectively.