Bowman Secures Contract for ATEC Parkway Development in The Aurora Highlands, CO

RESTON, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been awarded a $1.3 million contract from the Aerotropolis Area Coordination Metropolitan District (the “District”) for the design and development of ATEC Parkway, a two-mile roadway in The Aurora Highlands, located in Aurora, Colorado.

Under the contract, Bowman is designing roadway plans and profiles, drainage studies, water and storm utilities design and stormwater management plans, in addition to providing project management and construction documentation. Bowman serves as program manager and designer for more than $500 million in infrastructure projects in The Aurora Highlands, the largest community development in the Denver metro area, through which the ATEC Parkway transits.

“This assignment reinforces our ability to generate revenue synergies as we integrate operations and execute on our strategic growth initiatives,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “Strategic acquisitions and prominent hires in the Denver market have positioned us for this win. Being awarded this consequential transportation and water resources project gives us the opportunity to further shape the future of The Aurora Highlands while expanding our portfolio and deepening our penetration of the Denver market.”

ATEC Parkway is the District’s inaugural infrastructure project and sets the stage for future development in the area, connecting The Aurora Highlands to the ATEC development. Bowman’s early involvement in ATEC Parkway and ongoing program management positions the firm to support the community’s expansion and secure additional contracts as the District continues to grow.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,300 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:

Christina Nichols

pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com