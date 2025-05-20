Edible Garden Launches Kick. Sports Nutrition on Amazon; Partners with Pirawna to Accelerate Brand Growth

Strengthens Farm to Formula® Positioning, Advancing Innovation & Expansion into the ‘Better for You’ Consumer Products

Right Product at the Right Time - Launch Aligns with Rapid Expansion in Global Sports Nutrition Market





BELVIDERE, NJ, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has officially launched the initial phase of its Kick. Sports Nutrition product line on Amazon. The launch is being executed in partnership with Pirawna, a leading e-commerce growth agency with over $500 million in Amazon revenue under management, to ensure a high-impact entry into the competitive sports nutrition market.

“This strategic Amazon launch of Kick. Sports Nutrition represents a major milestone for Edible Garden, strengthening our Farm to Formula® positioning, advancing our expansion into the ‘Better for You’ consumer products space, and building on the growing success of our Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.

Bobby Co from Amazon added, "Amazon's core values align with Edible Garden's including selling the highest quality 'better-for-you' products that satisfy and delight customers while promoting environmental stewardship.”

“Kick. Sports Nutrition is the right product at the right time. In a market saturated with artificial additives and hard-to-pronounce ingredients, Kick. stands out by offering clean-label, functional formulas designed to fuel peak performance—without the unnecessary fillers. Created to meet the evolving demands of today’s athletes, Kick. delivers natural, better-for-you products at an accessible price point. We are launching plant-based and whey protein powders, with plans to expand into a full line of pre-workout, post-workout, and hydration products, all carefully formulated to support performance, recovery, and overall wellness. As we continue to scale, we remain committed to expanding both our CEA-grown produce and our innovative packaged goods portfolio through trusted partners and powerful platforms like Amazon and Pirawna,” concluded Mr. Kras.

Pirawna, a Verified Amazon Partner, has earned a strong reputation for scaling leading brands in the sports nutrition category by leveraging a proprietary strategy focused on programmatic targeting, competitor keyword conquesting, and conversion optimization. Their partnership with Edible Garden highlights the mutual dedication to innovation, operational efficiency, and delivering measurable results, setting a new benchmark for success in the sports nutrition space.

According to the IMARC Group, the global sports nutrition market is projected to grow from $54.8 billion in 2023 to $103.3 billion by 2032, driven by rising health awareness and a growing emphasis on fitness and active lifestyles. This upward trend underscores the significant opportunity for innovation and accessibility within the space—precisely where Kick. Sports Nutrition is positioned to succeed.

Kick. Sports Nutrition Amazon Brand Page: Amazon.com: Kick. Sports Nutrition.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com.

A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com





Attachment