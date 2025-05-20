Currency Exchange International Corp. Commences Trading on the OTCQX Market Under the Symbol CURN

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International Corp. (TSX: CXI; OTCQX: CURN) (the “Company” or the “Group”), a leader in comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services is pleased to announce that, effective today, the Company’s common shares will commence trading on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the symbol CURN. Currency Exchange International Corp upgraded to the OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Currency Exchange International Corp. will maintain its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CXI”.

“We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX,” said Randolph Pinna, President and CEO of Currency Exchange International Corp. “As a Florida, U.S.A. based company, this important step aligns with our strategy to increase Currency Exchange International Corp.’s U.S. shareholder base while strengthening engagement with investors. This market upgrade will improve our exposure to a broader group of institutional and retail investors.”

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange Internationalis in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, is in the process of discontinuing its operations.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com

Website: www.ceifx.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, (together, "forward-looking information").This forward-looking information includes, or may be based upon, estimates, forecasts, and statements as to management’s expectations with respect to, among other things, demand and market outlook for wholesale and retail foreign currency exchange products and services, future growth, the timing and scale of future business plans, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “preliminary”, “project”, “will”, “would”, and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such information is provided, and on information available to management at such time. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Group’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information due to a number of factors including, without limitation, the competitive nature of the foreign exchange industry, the impact of COVID-19 or the evolving situation in Ukraine on factors relevant to the Group’s business, currency exchange risks, the need for the Group to manage its planned growth, the effects of product development and the need for continued technological change, protection of the Group’s proprietary rights, the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Group and the industry in which it operates, network security risks, the ability of the Group to maintain properly working systems, theft and risk of physical harm to personnel, reliance on key management personnel, global economic deterioration negatively impacting tourism, volatile securities markets impacting security pricing in a manner unrelated to operating performance and impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital as well as the factors identified throughout this press release and in the section entitled “Risks and Uncertainties” of the Group’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three-month periods and years ended January 31, 2025 and 2024. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents management’s expectations as of the date hereof (or as of the date such information is otherwise stated to be presented) and is subject to change after such date. The Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.