PDD Holdings to Report First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on May 27, 2025

 | Source: PDD Holdings Inc. PDD Holdings Inc.

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on May 27, 2025 (12:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About PDD Holdings:
PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

 

            











        

            

            
