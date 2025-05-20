Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Report 2025-2035: Government Incentives and Private Investments Fuel Developments

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Waste to Energy (WTE) market is projected to exceed a value of US$38.0 billion by 2025, showcasing strong revenue growth prospects through 2035

This expansive growth highlights significant potential for organizations seeking to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the sector. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top companies in the WTE market, their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, thereby offering invaluable insights into the industry's future.

Government policies worldwide are favoring the development and adoption of WTE technologies, offering tax incentives, renewable energy project subsidies, and regulatory frameworks aimed at promoting waste diversion from landfills. Moreover, WTE plants are often prioritized in waste management contracts, which secures a steady feedstock supply for energy generation.

This has resulted in a surge of private sector investments, with corporations and venture capital firms actively funding the development of innovative WTE solutions. Notably, India's Waste to Energy Programme provides financial assistance to support the establishment of new WTE plants.

Key questions addressed include:

How is the waste to energy market evolving?

What factors are driving and restraining the market?

Expected growth rates for WTE submarkets through 2035 and their revenue contributions.

Developments in national market shares from 2025 to 2035.

Major drivers for the overall market's progression from 2025 to 2035.

Comparative performance of national markets and their projected leadership by 2035.

Leading market players and their prospects during the forecast period.

Current and future projects undertaken by these companies and their market impact.

Need for product commercialization to enhance the market scale.

Strategies for remaining at the forefront of the market.

Optimal investment options for new product lines.

Companies Featured

ABB

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA),Ae

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Biffa

Enerkem

Hitachi, Ltd.

Kanadevia Corp

Keppel Seghers

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC)

Ramboll Group

Reworld

SUEZ

Veolia Environmental Services

Viridor

Wheelabrator (Norican Group)

WM Intellectual Property Holdings

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.

Advanced Plasma Power Ltd.

Bioelektra Group

Blue Sphere Corporation

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

CNIM Group

Covanta Energy Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation

Foster Wheeler AG (Amec Foster Wheeler)

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

Global Green Synergy Sdn Bhd

Green Conversion Systems

GreenEfW Investments Limited

LanzaTech

Martin GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

MVV Energie AG

Plasco Conversion Technologies Inc.

Wheelhouse Renewables

Xcel Energy Inc.

American Biogas Council

Bioenergy Association of California (BAC)

European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology (ESWET)

Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI)

International Solid Waste Association (ISWA)

National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) Renewable Energy Association (REA)

The Energy Recovery Council (ERC)

Waste-to-Energy Research and Technology Council (WTERT)

World Bioenergy Association (WBA)

