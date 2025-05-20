MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the vibrant world of esports, League of Legends (LoL) reigns supreme, drawing millions of fans and bettors to its thrilling matches. As we dive into 2025, the quest for the best League of Legends betting sites has intensified, with Thunderpick emerging as the clear frontrunner. Renowned for its secure platform, competitive odds, and lightning-fast withdrawals, Thunderpick offers an unmatched betting experience for LoL enthusiasts.

Whether you’re wagering on the World Championship or a regional league, Thunderpick’s user-friendly interface and cryptocurrency support make betting seamless and exciting. From live betting to diverse markets, it caters to both newcomers and seasoned bettors. Ready to elevate your LoL betting game? Visit Thunderpick and join the action today!

Why Thunderpick is the Best League of Legends Betting Site





Since its inception in 2017 by Paloma Media B.V., Thunderpick has carved a niche as a top-tier esports betting platform. Licensed under the reputable Curacao eGaming, it guarantees a safe and fair environment. Thunderpick leverages blockchain technology to enhance transaction security, offering provably fair systems for transparent esports betting. Supporting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, it ensures fast, private transactions.

For LoL fans, Thunderpick shines with extensive betting markets, covering major tournaments like the World Championship and LCK. Features like live betting, cash-out options, and Twitch/YouTube streaming integration create an immersive experience. Community engagement through promotions and tournaments further elevates its appeal. Whether you’re betting on a clutch play or an outright winner, Thunderpick is the ultimate hub for LoL betting. Explore more at the League of Legends betting site Thunderpick Esports.

Factors Considered for Choosing Thunderpick as the Best LoL Betting Site

Thunderpick’s status as the top LoL betting site stems from several standout qualities. Its diverse betting markets cover everything from match winners to in-game events like first blood or total kills, catering to all bettor types. Competitive odds ensure maximum value, often surpassing other platforms. Live betting and streaming via Twitch/YouTube keep you in the action, while the intuitive interface simplifies navigation for quick bet placement.

Security is robust, with SSL encryption and two-factor authentication (2FA) safeguarding your data. Thunderpick’s 24/7 customer support resolves issues promptly, and LoL-specific bonuses, like tournament giveaways, add extra value. These factors—variety, odds, real-time features, usability, security, support, and promotions—make Thunderpick a cut above. For a detailed look, visit Thunderpick About.

Latest Welcome Bonuses on Thunderpick for LoL Bettors





New users at Thunderpick are greeted with a 100% deposit bonus up to €600, applicable to esports, sports, and casino betting. For LoL bettors, this bonus boosts your bankroll, letting you explore markets like match outcomes or in-game events with extra funds. Automatically applied on your first deposit, it’s a great way to dive into the League of Legends betting site. However, wagering requirements apply, typically requiring you to bet the bonus multiple times before withdrawing winnings.

Always check the Thunderpick Promotions page for exact terms. This offer empowers you to wager confidently on major LoL events, from Worlds to regional leagues, making Thunderpick an enticing choice for newcomers seeking value and excitement.

Ongoing Promotions for LoL Betting on Thunderpick

Thunderpick keeps LoL bettors engaged with dynamic promotions tailored to esports fans. Expect cash bonuses, free bets, and giveaways linked to major LoL tournaments like the World Championship. The Thunder VIP Club, an invite-only program, offers exclusive perks such as higher betting limits, personalized bonuses, and zero-fee transactions.

Regular users can also benefit from daily giveaways and a referral program, earning up to 30% of referred friends’ revenue. These promotions leverage cryptocurrency’s speed for seamless rewards, enhancing the betting experience. Below is a snapshot of key offers:

Bonus / Promotion Reward TWC Cash Bonuses Grab Cash Bonuses Up to €140 Today TWC Free Spins Claim Up to 350 Free Spins Drop & Wins Tournament Massive €2,000,000 Reward Pool Giveaways Win Big from the €8,000 Cash Pool Races Win from €3,000 Reward Pool Monthly Loyalty Bonuses Monthly Rewards for the Lucky Few VIP Club VIP Level = Better Rewards Referral Program Get Up to 30% Revenue Share

Licensing & Security on Thunderpick

Thunderpick operates under a Curacao Gambling License, ensuring adherence to industry standards for fairness and security. Advanced SSL encryption protects transactions, while 2FA adds an extra layer of account safety. Provably fair technology, where applicable, lets users verify bet outcomes, fostering transparency. Thunderpick promotes responsible gambling with tools like self-exclusion, session reminders, and spending limits, accessible via Thunderpick Responsible Gaming.

Strict policies against underage gambling and multiple accounts further build trust. For legal details, see Thunderpick Legal. These measures create a secure environment, making Thunderpick a dependable choice for a League of Legends sports betting site in 2025.

Why League of Legends Is the Best Esports Game to Bet on at Thunderpick in 2025





Thunderpick excels in betting for League of Legends, offering a robust selection of markets for pre-match and live wagers. Bet on match winners, first blood, total kills, or special markets like first tower or dragon kills. Live betting lets you wager on real-time events, such as the next kill, with odds updating dynamically. Thunderpick covers major LoL events, including the World Championship, MSI, and regional leagues.

Here are some of the popular League of Legends (LoL) events, and look out for where to bet on League of Legends:

LCK 2025





The LCK (League of Legends Champions Korea) 2025 promises to be another thrilling chapter in the world of competitive League of Legends. Known for its intense matches and top-tier talent, the LCK continues to showcase some of the best teams and players in the esports scene. Fans can expect high-level gameplay, strategic depth, and electrifying moments as the contenders battle for supremacy.

With a rich history of fierce rivalries and standout performances, the LCK remains a must-watch tournament for anyone passionate about esports and League of Legends.

LPL 2025



The LPL (League of Legends Pro League) 2025 is set to deliver some of the most exciting League of Legends action in the esports world. As China’s premier league, the LPL consistently features powerhouse teams known for their aggressive play style and innovative strategies. Fans can look forward to intense battles, surprising upsets, and incredible individual performances that keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

The LPL’s dynamic gameplay and passionate fanbase make it a highlight in the competitive calendar and a showcase of some of the brightest talents in the game.

CD 2025 Split 1



CD 2025 Split 1 brings together some of the most promising League of Legends teams in a high-stakes competition where strategy and synergy are everything. This split has already showcased intense rivalries, standout performances, and surprising upsets. Fans have been treated to incredible plays and nail-biting finishes, proving once again why this region is one to watch.

As teams fight for dominance, every match feels like a statement on the road to greater challenges ahead.

PRM 1st Division 2025



The PRM 1st Division 2025 offers a competitive stage for top League of Legends teams in the Prime League region to showcase their skills. With intense matchups and strategic plays, this tournament has become a key battleground for up-and-coming talent and established rosters alike. The level of coordination and mechanical precision on display keeps fans engaged, as each game brings new surprises and shifts in the standings.

SL 2025 Spring Playoffs



The SL 2025 Spring Playoffs have delivered some of the most intense moments in the regional League of Legends circuit. Teams are pushing their limits with high-stakes gameplay, innovative drafts, and razor-sharp coordination. Every match feels like a clash of styles, where small decisions make the difference between victory and elimination. Fans are fully engaged as the top squads battle it out for dominance and a shot at greater glory in the season ahead.

Other Esports Games To Bet on Thunderpick Betting Site

Dota 2



Dota 2 stands as one of the most iconic and competitive games in the esports world. Known for its deep strategy, complex mechanics, and intense team play, it continues to attract both veteran players and newcomers alike. Every match is a battle of wits, reflexes, and coordination, where one decision can turn the tide. With a massive hero pool and constant meta shifts, no two games ever feel the same.

Whether you’re watching the pros or playing with friends, Dota 2 delivers a thrilling and rewarding experience every time.

Counter Strike 2 (CS2)



Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) brings a fresh evolution to one of the most legendary first-person shooters in gaming history. Building on the foundation of CS:GO, CS2 offers enhanced graphics, smoother mechanics, and even tighter gameplay. The core experience remains the same—fast-paced, high-stakes tactical battles between terrorists and counter-terrorists.

Whether it's clutch plays, precise aiming, or smart team coordination, CS2 demands skill and sharp thinking. With its competitive scene thriving and the community as passionate as ever, CS2 stands strong as a top-tier title in both casual and pro play.

Valorant



Valorant has quickly become a standout in the world of tactical shooters, combining precise gunplay with unique agent abilities to create a game that’s both strategic and explosive. Each match is a test of reflexes, communication, and clever thinking, where every round counts. What sets Valorant apart is its blend of traditional FPS mechanics with a modern twist, offering players the chance to outplay opponents in creative ways.

With a growing competitive scene and constantly evolving gameplay, Valorant continues to captivate both casual players and esports enthusiasts alike.

Payment Methods Supported by Thunderpick

Thunderpick is widely regarded as a top crypto betting platform in 2025, emphasizing cryptocurrency payments to ensure a smooth, secure, and private betting experience. The primary payment options available on Thunderpick include:

MasterCard

VISA

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Google Pay

Apple Pay

XRP

Cardano

DOGE

Tether (USDT)

USDC

Litecoin

BNB

Fiat currencies

Additionally, Thunderpick enforces betting and transaction limits tailored to each payment method. These measures are designed to promote responsible gambling and help prevent addiction.

Betting Market and Odds for League of Legends

Thunderpick uses decimal odds, a user-friendly format where a $10 bet at 1.8 odds yields $18 ($10 stake + $8 profit). League of Legends betting odds are highly competitive, often outperforming other platforms, ensuring better returns. Markets range from match winners to intricate bets like total kills or first baron. Live betting markets, updated in real-time, add excitement. Thunderpick’s extensive coverage of LoL tournaments, from Worlds to regional leagues, ensures ample opportunities in esports betting for League of Legends.

Comparing odds across matches helps bettors maximize value, making Thunderpick a top pick for strategic LoL wagering in 2025.

Banking Details

Depositing on Thunderpick is simple: go to the “Wallet” section, select a cryptocurrency, and send funds to the provided address. Verify the address carefully, as crypto transactions are irreversible. Deposits are instant, letting you bet immediately. Withdrawals, requested via the same section, are processed within hours, often within 15 minutes for crypto, with no fees. Thunderpick’s clear guidelines and support ensure a smooth process.

This efficiency is a major draw for LoL bettors who value quick access to winnings. Visit Thunderpick Wallet for details.

Mobile Experience & UI on Thunderpick

Thunderpick’s mobile-optimized website delivers a seamless League of Legends betting experience on Android and iOS. Without a dedicated app, it mimics one with fast load times and intuitive navigation. Users can place bets, stream matches, and manage accounts on the go. Adding the site to your home screen offers app-like convenience. The clean interface ensures easy access to LoL markets, making mobile betting effortless.

This flexibility lets bettors stay engaged during live matches, enhancing Thunderpick’s appeal for 2025 LoL fans.

Customer Support

Thunderpick offers 24/7 support via live chat (accessible via the website’s floating icon) and email at service@cs.thunderpick.io. Active on X, Instagram, Facebook, Discord, and Telegram, they engage users and share updates. A detailed FAQ section and public chat feature provide quick answers and community insights. This multi-channel approach ensures prompt assistance, making Thunderpick reliable for LoL bettors. Explore support options at Thunderpick Support.

Pros & Cons of Thunderpick: League of Legends Betting Site

Pros:

Diverse LoL markets, from match winners to in-game events.

Competitive odds for maximum returns.

Fast, fee-free crypto withdrawals, often within 15 minutes.

User-friendly interface for desktop and mobile.

Robust security with SSL and 2FA.

24/7 support via chat, email, and social media.

Generous bonuses tailored for LoL betting.



Cons:

Crypto-focused payments may not suit everyone, but Thunderpick also provides fiat deposit methods for converting it to crypto.

Unavailable in some regions.

Thunderpick’s strengths make it a standout for a LoL betting site in 2025.

How to Bet on League of Legends Events at Thunderpick

Thunderpick is one of the top esports betting platforms in 2025, offering a smooth and straightforward process for newcomers to start League of Legends gambling or betting. Here’s a simple guide to get you going:

1. Create an Account on Thunderpick

Click Here To Sign Up On Thunderpick and hit the “Join” button

and hit the “Join” button You can register using your email or connect through Steam, Google, or Twitch.

Set a strong password, agree to the terms, and verify your email to activate your account.

A welcome bonus of 100% up to €600 will automatically be added to your first deposit.

2. Deposit Funds into Your Account

After logging in, head to the “Wallet” tab and choose “Deposit.”

Select from various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, etc.

Copy the given deposit address and transfer your funds from your crypto wallet.

Always double-check the address to avoid losing your funds by sending to the wrong currency.

3. Place Your Bets

Go to the Esports section to bet on League of Legends Events.

Choose the event you'd like to bet on.

Pick a match, select your preferred betting option (for example, the match winner), enter your wager, and confirm your bet.



Withdraw Your Winnings from Thunderpick

To cash out, visit the “Wallet” area and click on “Withdraw.”

Choose your cryptocurrency, enter the amount, and confirm the transaction.

Withdrawals are free of charge and usually processed within 24 hours, often even quicker. Remember to verify your eligibility based on your location, since some countries may have restrictions.

Responsible Gambling with Thunderpick

Thunderpick prioritizes safe betting with tools like self-exclusion, allowing account deactivation to curb compulsive behavior. Session reminders encourage breaks, and spending limits help manage budgets. Betting is framed as entertainment, not income, with advice to wager only what you can afford. Resources for gambling support are available at Thunderpick Responsible Gaming.

These measures reflect Thunderpick’s commitment to user well-being, making it a trusted League of Legends betting site in 2025.

Other Esports and Games Available

Beyond LoL, Thunderpick supports betting on esports like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, Valorant, and Call of Duty. Its casino section boasts over 2,000 games, including slots, live dealer tables, and originals like Thunder Crash. While these options diversify entertainment, LoL remains a focal point due to its global popularity and frequent tournaments. This variety ensures bettors stay engaged, even between LoL events. Explore more at Thunderpick Esports.

Final Words on Thunderpick: The Best LoL Betting Site of 2025

Thunderpick is the ultimate LoL betting platform for 2025, blending competitive odds, diverse markets, and rapid crypto transactions. Its mobile-friendly design, robust security, and 24/7 support cater to all bettors, while bonuses enhance value. Despite minor limitations like regional restrictions, Thunderpick’s strengths make it unmatched. For LoL fans, it’s the secure League of Legends betting site. There are many discussions taking place on the best League of Legends betting on Reddit. Join Thunderpick now and experience top-tier LoL betting!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which cryptocurrencies does Thunderpick accept?

Thunderpick accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Ripple, Dogecoin, TRON, Binance Coin, Cardano, and USD Coin.

2. How do I bet on LoL matches?

Sign up, deposit crypto, go to the Esports section, select LoL, choose a market, enter your stake, and confirm.

3. Are there LoL-specific bonuses?

Yes, a 100% deposit bonus up to €600 and tournament giveaways are available for LoL betting.

4. Is Thunderpick safe for LoL betting?

Licensed by Curacao, Thunderpick uses SSL, 2FA, and responsible gambling tools for safety.

5. Can I access Thunderpick globally?

Available in Canada, Australia, and Europe, but restricted in some regions.

6. Is Thunderpick VPN friendly?

Yes, Thunderpick is VPN-friendly, but it's recommended to use a VPN only if it's legal in your region and doesn't violate Thunderpick’s terms of service.

Disclaimer: Esports betting involves risk and is intended for adults aged 18 and over. Please gamble responsibly. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute betting advice.

Disclaimer & Affiliate Disclosure

Disclaimer

Gambling carries inherent risks and should be approached responsibly. In the region where they live, players must be of legal gambling age. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always gamble within your means.

This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute legal or financial advice. The content is based on research and user reviews, with no warranties as to accuracy or completeness. Users must verify information before acting.

This article may contain affiliate links, earning us a commission at no cost to you for qualifying actions. These support our content, but our reviews remain unbiased. Always conduct your own research before signing up.

