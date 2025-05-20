Music Tourism Market Worth Over $267 Billion by 2030: Industry Analysis by Event, Age Group, Booking Mode, and Region with Growth Forecasts and Strategic Company Profiles

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Event (Concert, Festival), Age Group (18 and Less, 18 - 34 Years, 34 - 54 Years, 55+ Years), Booking Mode (Direct Booking, Travel Agents), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Music Tourism Market was valued at USD 96.78 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 267.85 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 18.80%. In recent years, travelers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, have moved away from traditional sightseeing tourism to prioritizing unique, immersive experiences. This shift is largely driven by a desire to engage with local culture in deeper ways.

Rather than merely visiting landmarks, travelers seek activities that foster personal connections, emotional engagement, and cultural enrichment. Music tourism is a prime example of this trend. Live music experiences, festivals, and performances offer tourists a chance to connect with local culture through music, often in authentic and memorable settings. This fosters a deeper emotional bond between the destination and the tourist, encouraging repeat visits.



For instance, the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, one of the world's largest and most iconic music festivals, attracts over 200,000 people each year. Along with music, this event encompasses art installations, global food markets, and eco-conscious activities that immerse visitors in a broader cultural experience. People travel from around the world, making Glastonbury a global tourism phenomenon and a prime example of the significant contribution of music tourism to both local economies and cultural identity.



As music festivals gain immense popularity, many successful events are being replicated in other regions or countries, broadening their reach and impact. The rise of international franchises for established festivals has transformed music tourism into a year-round, globally mobile industry. This expansion provides an opportunity for both the festival brands and host cities to tap into the global tourism market. Major festivals are now operating multiple editions around the world. These franchises often retain core elements from the original event but adapt them to local contexts. The ability to host multiple international editions creates a global music tourism circuit, which attracts cross-border visitors.



Ultra Music Festival, originally based in Miami, now hosts international editions in South Korea, Croatia, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. By holding festivals in multiple regions, Ultra expands its global footprint and enables more tourists to participate in the event. This not only strengthens the festival brand but also brings significant tourism revenue to these locations. For example, in South Korea, the event is marketed as a major tourism attraction that brings in thousands of international visitors, contributing to the country's image as a music and cultural hub.



The rise of digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube has fundamentally changed how people access and consume music. Artists from all over the world can now reach global audiences, and consumers can discover music across genres, national boundaries, and languages. This transformation is directly linked to the growth of music tourism, as fans now have a wider array of artists to follow, leading to travel to concerts and events to experience their favorite artists live.

BTS, the global K-pop sensation, has become one of the most notable examples of music tourism driven by digital platforms. Their concerts in cities like Los Angeles, London, and Paris are attended by fans not only from the host cities but also from distant countries like Japan, Brazil, and India. These fans often travel thousands of miles just to attend their performances, underscoring the global nature of music tourism. The demand for these concerts is a testament to how digital engagement through platforms like YouTube and V Live can directly lead to increased international travel.



Music Tourism Market Report Highlights

As consumer behavior shifts toward the pursuit of emotional fulfillment and real-time engagement, concerts provide a unique, shared atmosphere that cannot be replicated through digital streaming or recorded content. Audiences are drawn to the authenticity, spontaneity, and energy of live music performances, where they can experience a visceral connection with the artists and fellow fans. This trend has been particularly evident among Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize concerts as part of their lifestyle and social identity, often traveling across cities or even countries to attend live shows. As a result, concerts are no longer isolated events but are positioned as part of larger travel and cultural itineraries, often supported by tourism boards and city governments.

The growing demand for music tourism among individuals aged 18-34 can be attributed to a combination of demographic, behavioral, and experiential factors that align closely with the values and lifestyle preferences of this cohort. This age group, which predominantly comprises Millennials and Gen Z, exhibits a strong inclination toward experience-driven consumption, wherein cultural, emotional, and social experiences are prioritized over material possessions.

Music tourism, encompassing travel to attend concerts, music festivals, or heritage music sites, serves as a powerful vehicle for this form of experiential engagement. These consumers view live music events not merely as entertainment, but as multi-dimensional experiences that enable self-expression, identity formation, and meaningful social connection, often shared and amplified through digital platforms.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $96.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $267.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies profiled in this Music Tourism market report include:

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Tomorrowland

Lollapalooza

AEG Presents

Ticketmaster

Live Nation Entertainment

Royal Albert Hall

Madison Square Garden

Fuji Rock Festival

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhluir

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.