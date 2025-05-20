Australia Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Databook 2025 | Australia's EV Market Set to Surge to $3.87 Billion by 2029 - Charging Infrastructure Expansion to Tackle Range Anxiety

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market: Investment Opportunities and Future Outlook Databook - 50+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Location - Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric vehicle (EV) and charging infrastructure market in Australia is on a trajectory of substantial growth. Expected to expand by 14.4% annually, reaching US$2.52 billion by 2025, this sector has already demonstrated robust growth between 2020 and 2024, achieving a CAGR of 18.3%. Forecasts indicate a continued upward trajectory with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2025-2029, potentially reaching USD 3.87 billion by the end of 2029 from its 2024 value of USD 2.20 billion.



Australia's EV market is evolving through deliberate policy shifts, infrastructure expansion, and changing consumer cost-benefit analyses.

These trends are set to reinforce one another over the next 2-4 years, underpinning a more structured and regulated environment for both private and commercial uptake.



Advanced Regulatory and Policy Measures

Australia is updating its policy framework to support a transition toward electric mobility. Recent state-level initiatives - such as adjustments in tax incentives and infrastructure funding in regions like Victoria and New South Wales - highlight this trend.

Government objectives for lowering emissions are prompting these reforms, aligning with international climate goals.

Broader industry shifts in ecommerce and retail emphasize efficiency and lower operational costs, reinforcing a move toward EV adoption.

Policy adjustments will likely become more refined, fostering a gradual rise in consumer and fleet operator uptake.

Continued investment in infrastructure is expected to bolster the transition, with regulatory incentives deepening market participation.

Charging Infrastructure Expansion and Enhanced Battery Technology

There is an active rollout of fast-charging networks and improvements in battery management. Local projects are installing rapid chargers along key transport routes, which directly respond to range concerns in urban and regional corridors.

State and private sector investments are accelerating infrastructure projects.

Cross-industry technology upgrades - mirroring advances in sectors such as renewable energy - are influencing battery performance improvements.

Increased charging station density is expected, reducing operational hurdles and encouraging broader EV adoption.

Ongoing technological progress may lead to better cost efficiencies and longer-term performance stability.

Consumer and Business Adoption Patterns Shifts

Both individual consumers and commercial fleets are reassessing the total cost of ownership, leading to increased interest in EVs. For example, commercial fleets in metropolitan areas are testing EV options to reduce fuel and maintenance expenses.

Escalating conventional fuel prices and heightened environmental accountability are key drivers.

Businesses in the retail and logistics sectors are actively evaluating the long-term financial and operational benefits of electrification.

Adoption will intensify as operational costs become more competitive relative to internal combustion engine vehicles.

Expanded usage may stimulate the development of complementary services (maintenance, financing) tailored to the EV ecosystem.

Digital Platform Regulations

A review of recent publications indicates that no major EV-related apps or digital platforms have been banned in Australia.

Continuous regulatory oversight remains in place to ensure that digital payment and data-handling standards meet evolving market requirements.

Competitive Landscape for Australia's EV Market



The current competitive environment in Australia's EV market features a mix of global players and emerging local operators, each exploring various aspects of the EV ecosystem.



As partnerships deepen and technology integration advances, the competitive intensity is set to grow over the next 2-4 years, driven by regulatory progress and market demand for more efficient and standardized payment and charging solutions.



Current State of Prepaid Card



Some charging network operators are introducing prepaid card systems to streamline the user payment experience. Early-stage trials in select regions suggest these methods are under evaluation, and they have the potential for broader adoption as transaction models standardize.



Key Players and New Entrants

Global automakers - such as Tesla and Hyundai - continue to maintain a significant presence in Australia.

Local service providers, including Chargefox and Evie Networks, are gaining traction, particularly in charging infrastructure deployment.

New entrants are exploring niche areas such as fleet management and integrated energy services, expanding the competitive mix.

Competitive Landscape Forecast

Australia's electric vehicle market is set to experience significant competitive pressure as both established brands and new entrants expand their operational reach. This intensifying competition is likely to drive innovation, with companies investing in improved technology and customer services to capture a larger share of the market. As traditional players adapt to emerging trends, the influx of fresh market entrants will further diversify the competitive landscape.

At the same time, the market structure is expected to evolve into a more integrated ecosystem, combining vehicle offerings with charging infrastructure and seamless payment solutions. This integration mirrors broader trends observed in retail and ecommerce, where regulatory clarity and technology convergence are key drivers of industry transformation. Such developments promise to not only simplify the consumer experience but also create new avenues for collaborative innovation among stakeholders.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure industry in Australia, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure domains.

With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure Market in Australia through 67 tables and 87 charts.

Below is a summary of key market segments:



Australia Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Market Size by Value

Market Size by Volume

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

Market Size by Value

Market Size by Volume

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Volume by Drive Segment

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Car Segment

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Passenger Car Segment

Small Car

Medium Car

Crossover Car

Large Car

SUV

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Commercial Vehicle Segment

Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)

Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6)

Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Class

Low-Priced

Mid-Priced

Luxury Class

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Distance Range

Up to 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Charging Type

Normal Charging

Super Charging

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Propulsion Type

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Connectivity

Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H)

Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G)

Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V)

Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X)

Australia Electric Vehicle Market Value by Cities

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Australia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value

Australia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume

Number of Charging Infrastructure

Number of Charging Stations

Australia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Type

Alternating Current (AC)

Direct Current (DC)

Australia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

Fixed Installation Type

Portable Installation Type

Australia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Location

Residential and Destination

Streets

Workplaces

Fleet depots

Australia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Speed

Slow

Fast

Rapid

Ultrarapid

Australia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Buses

Trucks

Light Commercial Vehicles

Australia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

Level 1

Level 2

Australia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Type

CSS

CHAdeMO

GB/T

Other

Australia Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

Smart Charging Station

Non-Connected Charging Station

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9n07c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.