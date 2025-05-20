U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring STERIS, The Brewer Company, Midmark Corp. (Ritter Midmark), Clinton Industries, UMF Medical and More

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Gynecological Chairs, Gynecological Tables), Application (Urology Surgery, Pelvic Surgery), End-use, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market was valued at USD 194.8 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 283.8 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.50%.

The expansion of the U.S. gynecological chairs and tables industry is largely attributed to the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques in gynecology, which requires specialized equipment to enhance procedural efficiency and patient comfort. MIS procedures have gained significant popularity in the U.S. due to their advantages over traditional open surgeries, such as reduced postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times. In gynecology, procedures like laparoscopic hysterectomies and myomectomies are increasingly performed using MIS techniques, driven by technological advancements and a heightened focus on patient-centered care.



The Society for Women's Health Research reports that approximately 26 million women in the U.S., aged 15 to 50, are affected by uterine fibroids, leading to a substantial demand for laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, a study published in the International Journal of Women's Health indicates that the prevalence of uterine fibroid disease varies between 5.4% and 23.6%, depending on the age group. Furthermore, the Office on Women's Health notes that fibroids develop in approximately 20% to 80% of women by the age of 50. This substantial patient population has led to an increased demand for laparoscopic procedures.



The rising preference for MIS in gynecology directly impacts the need for specialized chairs and tables designed to accommodate these advanced procedures. These equipment pieces are engineered to provide optimal patient positioning, facilitate surgeon access, and integrate seamlessly with imaging and robotic systems. As MIS becomes more prevalent, healthcare facilities are investing in state-of-the-art gynecological chairs and tables to enhance procedural outcomes and patient safety.



U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market Report Highlights

Based on product, gynecological chairs dominated the U.S. market share, while the gynecological tables segment is projected to expand at a steady CAGR. This growth is fueled by high procedure volumes in OB/GYN facilities and a rising emphasis on women's health and routine pelvic examinations.

Based on application the pelvic surgery segment held a notable share of the market, while the urology surgery segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1%, driven by rising urological procedures and technological advancements.

Based on end use, the office-based surgery (OBS) segment contributed notably to market revenue. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate. This reflects rising investments in VA facilities and increased surgical procedure volumes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $194.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $283.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of U.S. Gynecological disorders

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements

3.2.1.3. Growing awareness of U.S. Gynecological disorders and treatments

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of products and U.S. Gynecological treatments

3.3. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market by Product Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for The following

4.5. U.S. Gynecological Chairs

4.6. U.S. Gynecological Tables

4.7. Operating Table Boot Stirrups

Chapter 5. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for The following

5.5. Urology Surgery

5.6. Pelvic Surgery

5.7. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market by End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for The following

6.5. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

6.6. Office-Based Surgery (OBS)

6.7. Others

Chapter 7. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market: Region Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Gynecological Chairs and Tables Market by Region Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million)

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for The following

7.5. California

7.6. Texas

7.7. Florida

7.8. New York

7.9. Pennsylvania

7.10. Illinois

7.11. Ohio

7.12. Georgia

7.13. North Carolina

7.14. Michigan

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles

8.2.1. STERIS

8.2.2. The Brewer Company, LLC

8.2.3. Midmark Corporation. (Ritter Midmark)

8.2.4. Clinton Industries, Inc.

8.2.5. UMF Medical

8.2.6. Hausmann Enterprises, LLC

8.2.7. Baxter (Hill-Rom Holdings)

8.2.8. Bailey's Medical Supplies

8.2.9. Stryker

8.2.10. Getinge AB

8.2.11. Siemens Medical Solutions

