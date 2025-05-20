Dometic Wins “Cooler Product of the Year” In 2025 Outdoor Innovation Awards Program

PRESTIGIOUS ANNUAL AWARDS PROGRAM RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING COMPANIES, SERVICES AND PRODUCTS THAT INSPIRE OUTDOOR AND SPORTS ENTHUSIASTS WORLDWIDE



LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced that the CFX5 Series from Dometic , a leader in outdoor tech solutions, has been selected as “Cooler Product of the Year” in the 2nd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program.

The CFX5 Series of electric coolers offers best-in-class insulation and unmatched energy efficiency - using less power than a 60W light bulb. The CFX5 keeps contents chilled, minimizes power usage, and eliminates the need for ice or ice packs. Dometic’s lightest and most streamlined cooler houses the company’s most powerful compressor, the VMSO 3.5, enabling superior refrigeration and freezing capabilities as low as -7 degrees.

In addition, Dometic’s new advanced insulation technology, Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIPs), generates superior refrigeration. A first for the brand, the VIPs provide effective thermal insulation, creating an effective vacuum resulting from no gas molecules, drastically reducing heat transfer and preventing convective heat loss. This advanced insulation reduces power consumption, creating ideal extended off-grid use. Refined features include an easy-open latch, a removable, non-slip lid, and sturdy handles designed for ergonomic carrying, making transport easier and more comfortable — whether you're loading into your SUV or setting up your remote campsite.

The CFX5 is generated by AC (110-240V), DC (12/24V), with the option to go off-grid with Dometic batteries and solar panels. In addition, the Bluetooth-enabled Dometic app allows for remote functionality like changing cooler temperature and monitoring energy history.

Available in the elevated colors of Ore and Slate (lid), the CFX5 series comes in a variety of sizes with every inch dedicated to storage.

“The CFX5 is clearly the VIP of electric coolers. In our modern era, an adventure shouldn’t have to be cut short because your cooler runs out of energy before you do. Ice melts, warm drinks, soggy sandwiches all put a damper on your getaway, not to mention the drag of a larger carbon footprint from more energy-sucking devices,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “With its durability and small carbon footprint adventurers are encouraged to stay that extra day, not have to pick between two hikes but do both, and have the freedom to go the extra mile. The CFX5 series lets you pack the freedom to stay out longer, eat better, and explore more using less energy. We’re thrilled to award Dometic with ‘Cooler Product of the Year!’”

The dynamic outdoor industry is an ever-evolving sector that is currently embracing advancements in outdoor technology, equipment, safety, sustainability, and changing consumer preferences. These outdoor enthusiasts are not only looking for adventure, but also the primal connection with nature and its many benefits on mental and physical well-being. It encompasses a wide range of products and services, including hiking equipment and camping gear, safety equipment, apparel, and bespoke outdoor experiences. The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

“With the CFX5, we’re redefining outdoor experiences – for those who want to explore more, without compromising on the finer things. The CFX5’s rugged build is road-ready with every detail considered, like an alert when the lid is left open and a convenient built-in bottle opener” says Josh Militello, President of Segment Mobile Cooling Solutions at Dometic. “Thank you to Outdoor Innovation for this incredible award. We remain driven by human-centered technology to deliver premium products that enrich adventurous experiences and empower people to spend more time outdoors, moving with you, wherever adventure happens.”

These Outdoor Innovation Award winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously and enthusiastically.

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com.

About Dometic

Dometic is a global outdoor company on a mission to make mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power & electronics, mobility, and space optimization, we empower more people to connect with nature and elevate their sense of freedom in the outdoors. We achieve this by creating smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people around the world use our products while camping and exploring nature with their cars, RVs, or boats. Our range of offerings includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts. We employ approximately 7,000 people globally and sell our products in more than 100 countries. In 2024, we reported net sales of SEK 25 billion (USD 2.3 billion) and are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

