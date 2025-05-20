Blanchard Announces Launch of New Online Marketplace, Offering Enterprise-Level Leadership Training to Businesses of All Sizes

San Diego, CA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blanchard, the world-renowned leadership training innovator, announced today the launch of its online store, the Leadership Marketplace. The marketplace gives small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, the opportunity to purchase Blanchard’s groundbreaking leadership content, trusted by some of the world’s biggest corporations.

The launch makes Blanchard’s proven leadership approaches accessible to all, helping everyone from C-suite executives, mid-level managers and starting team members learn invaluable skills they need to perform at their best, grow in their careers, and elevate their impact in their organization.

The Leadership Marketplace delivers a number of options to optimize flexibility and convenience:

Virtual, on-demand or in-person courses

Instructor-led group courses and independent study options

Training sessions as long as multi-day immersive events, or as short as 35-minute topic overviews

Customers have access to a wide range of Blanchard’s renowned programs including: The SLII Experience™, Blanchard Management Essentials®, Self Leadership, Conversational Capacity®, and many more. Plus, the option to purchase a Propel Access Pass, a subscription that allows users to explore a wide variety of Blanchard content at their own pace and take scheduled courses with like-minded leaders from around the world.

To celebrate the launch, Blanchard is offering two limited-time introductory offers to make their programs even more accessible to early adopters — including the opportunity to purchase a single course for only $199 or get a Propel Access Pass subscription for only a $595 annual fee.

Quan Campbell, Blanchard Vice President of the Experience Center says, “This launch marks a major milestone in the leadership development industry. Blanchard is meeting the customer where they are, allowing them the flexibility to browse, shop and choose to learn what matters most to them in a variety of convenient course options to fit any schedule.”

The Blanchard Leadership Marketplace is now open to the public and can be found at https://store.blanchard.com/s/marketingoffer

About Blanchard

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 45 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard’s SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. To learn more about Blanchard, visit us at https://www.blanchard.com/