Reflect Scientific Receives Over $250,000 in New Orders for High-Performance Freezers from International Biotech and Pharma Clients

OREM, Utah, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of advanced cryogenic and refrigeration technologies, announced today it has received over $250,000 in new orders for its high-performance freezer systems. The orders come from international biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations requiring precision-engineered solutions for storing sensitive biological materials and temperature-critical products.

These follow-on orders underscore the continued global adoption of Reflect Scientific’s proprietary cooling technologies. Client facilities in multiple regions are now implementing the systems after initial success at earlier locations.

“Our freezers are purpose-built for the most demanding environments,” said Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. “It’s rewarding to see returning customers expand their use of our technology across international sites. This reflects both the performance of our systems and the trust we’ve built with our clients.”

Reflect’s ultra-low-temperature freezers are known for energy efficiency, durability, and dependable operation. They serve key roles in pharmaceutical R&D, vaccine storage, and biotech manufacturing. The Company continues to grow its footprint in global life sciences markets with solutions that support safe, scalable, and sustainable cold chain operations.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”