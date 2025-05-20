Aventis Energy Provides Recent Exploration Insights at the Corvo Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | OTC: VBAMF), is pleased to provide a comprehensive summary of exploration insights and historical data gathered at its Corvo Uranium Project (“Corvo”, or the “Project”).1

Highlights:

Basement-hosted Uranium Prospect: Historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 ( 0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m ) and TL-79-5 ( 0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m ) 2

Historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 ( ) and TL-79-5 ( ) High-grade* Uranium at Surface: Prospecting, mapping, geochemical surveying, and drilling completed in the late 1970s and 80s identified graphitic metasedimentary rocks in outcrop along the conductive corridor and led to the discovery of multiple uraniferous outcrops including the Manhattan showing ( 1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 ( 0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th ) 3

Prospecting, mapping, geochemical surveying, and drilling completed in the late 1970s and 80s identified graphitic metasedimentary rocks in outcrop along the conductive corridor and led to the discovery of multiple uraniferous outcrops including the ( ) and SMDI showing 2052 ( ) Favorable Host Rocks: An airborne Time-Domain Electromagnetic (“ TDEM ”) survey was recently completed to pinpoint graphitic rocks (conductors) favourable for hosting significant concentrations of uranium 4 . This modern electromagnetic survey will infill and improve upon historical surveys which have identified at least 25 km of combined conductor strike length.

An airborne Time-Domain Electromagnetic (“ ”) survey was recently completed to pinpoint graphitic rocks (conductors) favourable for hosting significant concentrations of uranium . This modern electromagnetic survey will infill and improve upon historical surveys which have identified at least Target Development & Drilling: The results of the recent airborne TDEM survey will be subject to geophysical interpretation and modelling, and integrated with the Project’s existing datasets, to prioritize target areas for additional geophysics and inaugural drilling.

Mandeep Parmar, Interim CEO of Aventis, commented: “The Corvo Project has many areas that need further investigation. We look forward to developing our target areas with additional work programs throughout the year as we advance towards our maiden drilling program.”





Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located 45 km northeast of Atha Energy’s Gemini Mineralized Zone (“GMZ”) and 60 km due east of Cameco’s McArthur River mine.

Corvo Project Overview and Historical Exploration:

The Project covers 12,265 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin region, targeting high-grade basement-hosted uranium on the Corvo project. The Corvo Project is situated 1.5 km outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 45 kilometres northeast of the Gemini Mineralized Zone (“GMZ”; Figure 1).

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned historical sample results up to 59,800 ppm U at surface3 and has never been drill tested. The Project is also prospective for rare earth element (“REE”) mineralization, potentially providing additional value upside.

Basement-hosted uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin region are typically associated with graphite-rich rocks, evident as electromagnetic (“EM”) conductors in geophysical surveys. These graphite-rich rocks, softer than surrounding quartzite and granitoid lithologies, are not frequently exposed at the surface due to glacial cover. However, prospecting, mapping, and geochemical surveying completed in the late 1970s and 80s on the Project identified graphitic metasedimentary rocks in outcrop along conductive corridors and led to the discovery of multiple uriniferous outcrops including the Manhattan Showing (up to 59,800 ppm U) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 & 2,300 ppm Th).3

Historical airborne and ground electromagnetic work between 1979 and 2017 identified a broad, northeast-southwest trending, conductive system that is approximately 2.5-km wide with prospective targets associated with magnetic-low corridors and cross-cutting faults.

Historical drilling on the Project by Norbaska Mines Ltd. in 1979 and 1980 has outlined multiple intercepts of basement-hosted uranium mineralization (Figure 2). Historical drill hole TL-79-3 intersected 4.63 metres of composite mineralization >0.05% U 3 O 8 across multiple mineralized zones, including 0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 metres2. Drill hole TL-79-5 intersected 0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 metres, approximately 800 metres along strike from TL-79-32.





Figure 2. Summary map showing low/EM conductor trends on the Corvo project and highlighting historical samples and drill holes with anomalous uranium and/or radioactivity, with first vertical derivative magnetics in the background.

2025 Exploration Plans

Earlier this year, the Company contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics to carry out a helicopter-borne Xcite time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic survey over the Corvo project. The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-kms with a traverse line spacing of 100 m and tie-line spacing of 1,000 m. The airborne TDEM survey outlines several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of the conductive trends on the project. The magnetic survey contributes to definition of potential fault systems and structural trends not previously identified across the project related to historical uranium showings at surface and in historical drill holes.

The Company is planning supplementary geophysical surveys across the Project in 2025 to further refine drill targets for an inaugural drill program, in addition to a mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface.

Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is planned to integrate historical surveys with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U 3 O 8 to be “high-grade”.

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be “anomalous”.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard Uranium and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company’s future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th)3

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.5

