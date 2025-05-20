Marine Biologics Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

BERKELEY, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomaterials company Marine Biologics today introduced Danièle Karleskind, Ph.D. as its new Chief Operations Officer and Ryan Hunt as Director of Business Development. With more than 55 years of combined experience in food, agriculture, and biomaterials commercialization, they will help accelerate Marine Biologics’ rapid scale-up to meet growing demand for its seaweed-based raw ingredient systems and solutions.

“Marine Biologics is on a mission to make it simple and affordable to introduce benchmarked renewable raw materials into global supply chains,” said Marine Biologics CEO Patrick Griffin. “We are thrilled to welcome Danièle and Ryan to the team—their combined expertise will be critical as we grow to meet increasing demand from companies across the food, agricultural and biomaterials industries for our solutions.”

Dr. Karleskind has spent more than 35 years working within the agri-food sector, holding leadership roles in research and development, product development, quality, and operations with multinational companies like Nestlé and Cargill. Prior to joining Marine Biologics as its new COO, she led her own consulting company. She also holds multiple patents and has published numerous works on proteins, fermentation, structured fats, and emulsions. Dr. Karleskind has a Ph.D. and postdoctoral degree in Food Science & Technology from the Ohio State University, as well as an Ingénieur degree from France.

With nearly 20 years of experience researching and commercializing algae as a renewable resource in consumer products, Hunt joins Marine Biologics as its new Director of Business Development. As a scientist, entrepreneur, and engineer, he has helped develop microalgae and macroalgae for use in consumer products such as 3D filament, footwear, accessories, and sporting goods. Hunt has co-founded five companies and helped bring hundreds of algae-infused consumer products to market over the past ten years in collaboration with global brand leaders such as adidas, Yeezy, Dr Scholls, Merrell, Black Diamond Equipment, Firewire Surfing, and more than 100 other brands. His passion is to create value from aquatic feedstocks and novel biomaterials to help consumer product companies improve their sustainability metrics and circular designs.

Today, companies around the world are on an urgent mission to replace petrochemicals and other traditional raw ingredients in the foods and products they make. However, renewable alternatives to chemically produced or fossil fuel-originated product ingredients are challenging to scale and can be inconsistent over time resulting in materials suppliers wasting an estimated $30 billion each year in failed or delayed products.

Marine Biologics solves this challenge using its proprietary cheminformatics platform, MacroLink, to create consistent, stable, and scalable clean ingredient systems from seaweed. Every batch of its produced SuperCrude is benchmarked for quality, attributes, and price to compete with the economics of traditional, finite raw materials. Critically, SuperCrude can be customized for specific applications and is available year-round and at scale, making it ideally suited for use in global supply chains.

Marine Biologics is a biomaterials company using machine learning and green chemistry to create customizable clean ingredient systems at scale. Its first commercially available product is a programmable biomass formed from seaweed. To learn more, visit https://www.marinebiologics.com/ .