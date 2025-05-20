Expanded Partnership Increases Access to Unified, Intelligent Radiologist Desktops for Radiology Practices

TAMPA, Fla. and WAYNE, N.J., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewVue, a leader in cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. from a referral agreement to a formal reseller relationship. Under the new agreement, Konica Minolta Healthcare will directly offer NewVue’s flagship EmpowerSuite platform to radiology practices across the United States, providing its customers with access to a next-generation, AI-driven radiology workflow orchestrator.

EmpowerSuite modernizes the radiologist experience by consolidating tools, data and workflows into a single intelligent interface. EmpowerSuite is designed to reduce radiologist burnout, simplify IT operations, and deliver scalable, efficient workflows for radiology practices of all sizes. A cornerstone of the platform is the Radiologist Cockpit, a uniquely integrated user interface that brings together personalized worklists, AI insights, clinical context, communication tools, and quality workflows—streamlining the reading experience and improving clinical focus.

With a unified Radiologist Cockpit and tight integration to the Exa® Viewer, EmpowerSuite ensures radiologists have everything they need at their fingertips—allowing them to spend more time focusing on the images and less time navigating fragmented systems. The solution has seen growing adoption among practices seeking a more cohesive, intuitive, and efficient desktop environment.

“Expanding our relationship with Konica Minolta reflects a shared vision and culture—both companies are committed to modernizing radiology through intelligent automation and thoughtful design,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue. “This agreement gives more radiology practices access to EmpowerSuite, including our Radiologist Cockpit—a uniquely integrated solution that’s seeing strong adoption among groups looking to deliver everything a radiologist needs in one cohesive, intelligent desktop.”

“Our customers are increasingly seeking cloud-native, interoperable solutions that support growth without adding IT complexity,” said Kevin Chlopecki, Chief Operating Officer of Konica Minolta Healthcare. “By becoming a reseller of NewVue’s EmpowerSuite, we are better positioned to meet those needs and support practices in modernizing their imaging operations with truly intelligent workflow orchestration.”

Through this expanded partnership, NewVue and Konica Minolta Healthcare are working together to help radiology practices improve operational performance, elevate the radiologist experience, and embrace modern, scalable technology—without the need to rip and replace existing infrastructure.

Based in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to curate worklists tailored dynamically to the practice’s and each radiologist’s needs. The platform’s AI-driven data normalization facilitates seamless site onboarding and volume expansion. This approach boosts productivity, enhances job satisfaction, and supports scalable growth for radiology practices, improving patient care through increased professional fulfillment. www.newvue.ai

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

