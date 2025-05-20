APEGA Science Olympics Coming to the WinSport Centre Saturday, May 24

Edmonton, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to join students in grades 1–12 from Calgary and surrounding areas as they compete in the 2025 APEGA Science Olympics on Saturday, May 24. This science-packed event offers students the opportunity to put their creativity and problem solving to the test, turning everyday objects into engineering marvels and solving geoscience mysteries.
There will be a variety of photo and video opportunities with students as they complete various challenges.
The details for the event are as follows:
When: Saturday, May 24, 2025
9:15 a.m. Opening Remarks
9:30 a.m. Divisions 1 & 2 Challenges Begin
12:00 p.m. Morning Awards Ceremony
1:15 p.m. Afternoon Remarks and Divisions 3 & 4 Challenges Begin
5:15 p.m. Afternoon Awards Ceremony
Where: WinSport Event Centre
88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary
WinSport Arenas Building
Notes: Media are recommended to attend late morning or early afternoon, on either side of lunch. Please reach out to media@apega.ca if interested in coordinating with a spokesperson.
