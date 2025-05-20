Fluence Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint with Enclosure and Battery Management System (BMS) Production in Arizona

ARLINGTON, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announced start of production at a new manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona. The facility will produce enclosures made with U.S. steel and battery management system (BMS) hardware for Fluence's grid-scale energy storage systems. This latest manufacturing facility represents another milestone in the company's commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing, reducing supply chain risk, and advancing U.S. energy security.

Part of a growing network of U.S. manufacturing, the new facility plays a crucial role in Fluence's strategy to onshore production of every major product and component of a grid-scale battery energy storage system to serve U.S. demand with domestically manufactured products. The company is ramping up the use of domestic manufacturing facilities in Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, and Utah that supply cells, modules, enclosures, thermal management systems, and battery management systems, in addition to Fluence’s domestic inverter supplier, which manufactures in South Carolina. These manufacturing partnerships represent approximately $700M in investment and more than 1,200 manufacturing jobs, along with 450 construction jobs, in calendar year 2025 alone, with that number expected to quickly grow.

"By rapidly expanding our access to U.S. manufacturing, we’re helping our customers navigate complex global supply chain risks while reinforcing our commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and cybersecure energy storage systems at scale," said John Zahurancik, President, Fluence Americas. "Enclosure and BMS production at the Goodyear facility is another strong step forward in this commitment."

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) recently announced the U.S. energy storage industry’s historic commitment to invest $100 billion into building and buying American-made grid batteries by 2030, with the goal of supplying 100% of the U.S. energy storage market in the next five years with U.S. manufacturing and supply chains. Industry investments are expected to fuel the creation of 350,000 jobs across the battery energy storage industry and transform the United States into a global battery manufacturing leader.

"The U.S. energy storage industry is revitalizing American manufacturing —and Fluence is leading the way," said Jason Grumet, CEO, ACP. "Their investment in Arizona—a national leader in energy storage—underscores the momentum behind expanding U.S. manufacturing, strengthening energy security, creating high-quality jobs, and supporting key suppliers including American steel."

The expansion of Fluence's use of domestic manufacturing capabilities comes at a time of increased focus on energy security and U.S. supply chain resilience. The company's products should play a critical role in grid stability and power sector modernization, with energy storage projects contributing to grid reliability for millions of Americans across major ISO power markets.

"Our goal is to fully onshore production, as quickly as possible, to be able to serve the entirety of our U.S. demand with products and components manufactured in the United States," said Fluence Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer Peter Williams. "This facility brings us closer to that goal, which is to enable our customers to benefit from secure, reliable, and domestically produced energy storage solutions."

With more than 20,000 MWh of battery energy storage capacity deployed or contracted across 80+ projects in the U.S., Fluence is supporting leading U.S. utilities, power producers, and developers with cutting-edge storage solutions that enable a more reliable and cost-effective grid.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

