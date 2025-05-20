Duos Technologies Appoints Retired Brigadier General Craig Nixon as Chairman of the Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), today announced the appointment of Brigadier General (Ret.) James Craig Nixon as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.





Brigadier General Nixon succeeds Kenneth Ehrman, who has served as Chairman since 2020. Mr. Ehrman stepped down from the Board to focus on the continued growth of Halo Collar, a leading provider of smart pet safety solutions. Duos sincerely appreciates his leadership and contributions during a pivotal period in the Company’s development.

“We are honored to welcome Brigadier General Craig Nixon as our new Chairman,” said Chuck Ferry, CEO of Duos. “Craig brings a distinguished track record of leadership and operational excellence from both the military and private sectors. His strategic mindset and business acumen will be invaluable as we continue scaling our data infrastructure and energy businesses alongside our established AI technology platforms. We are equally grateful to Kenneth Ehrman for his leadership and support during a pivotal phase in Duos’ growth, and we wish him continued success with Halo Collar.”

Brigadier General Nixon is a decorated special operations veteran with over 29 years of military service, including seven tours in elite units such as the 75th Ranger Regiment and Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). Following his retirement in 2011, he transitioned into business leadership, serving as CEO of ACADEMI and later building Constellis Group into a global leader in security and training with over $1 billion in annual revenue.

In addition to his military and executive career, Nixon was one of the founding partners of the McChrystal Group, a leadership consultancy, and currently serves as CEO of Nixon Six Solutions, a growth and strategy advisory firm. He is also a board member and advisor to multiple government and technology organizations and a recognized speaker on geopolitics, leadership, and veterans’ issues.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Chairman at such a transformational time in Duos’ journey,” said Nixon. “The Company’s expansion into critical infrastructure sectors like edge data centers and power generations, coupled with its deep foundation in AI and machine vision, positions it for long-term opportunities. I look forward to supporting Chuck and the entire Duos team as we build on this momentum.”

Nixon is a graduate of Auburn University, holds two master’s degrees in military art and science and strategic studies, and was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame. He brings a unique combination of decorated military service, entrepreneurial success, and board governance experience to the Company.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com.

Forward- Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

