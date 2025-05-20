Magnite and Amazon Publisher Services (APS) Collaborate to Enable New Streaming TV Opportunities via APS Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM)

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon Publisher Services (APS) and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, have announced a deeper streaming TV collaboration through APS' Transparent Ad Marketplace (TAM) and Magnite’s SpringServe. The collaboration makes it easier for publishers to access high-quality and incremental demand from Magnite on Amazon devices, and gives Magnite incremental access to streaming TV inventory via APS on Fire TV devices.

This collaboration builds on Amazon Ads and Magnite’s existing integrations. In 2016, Magnite was a launch partner of the Transparent Ad Marketplace, helping drive demand opportunities for APS publishers, and in 2024 the company was one of the first to join Amazon Ads’ Certified Supply Exchange Program .

"As a customer and collaborator of both APS and Magnite, we have long wanted to find a way to unify our demand stack with both of these providers. This new opportunity allows us to centralize reporting and garner access to unique, direct demand," said Rose McGovern, Head of Programmatic & Digital Ad Sales at DIRECTV Advertising.



“We’re pleased to broaden our work with Amazon Ads to make more streaming content on Fire TV devices available to buyers through Magnite,” said Sean Buckley, President, Revenue at Magnite. “By developing the custom integration, we’re able to more comprehensively connect advertisers to premium streaming inventory across Fire TV devices.”



“Expanding our work with Magnite was the natural evolution in our dedication to bring incremental demand to publishers through interoperable solutions,” said Scott Siegler, Director of Amazon Publisher Services. “Our shared goal is to maximize streaming TV advertising effectiveness that ultimately improves consumers’ ad experiences.”



To learn more about activating Magnite demand through APS, visit amazon.com/aps .

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

Magnite

cveith@magnite.com Investor Relations Contact:

Nick Kormeluk

Magnite

nkormeluk@magnite.com







