Frame and Labcorp Collaborate to Expand Access to Fertility Care and Testing Services

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frame , the collaborative care platform transforming access to reproductive and fertility care, today announced a strategic collaboration with Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, to enable patients to seamlessly access Labcorp's comprehensive suite of fertility testing services, including hormone and genetic testing.

The collaboration aims to address gaps in early-stage fertility care by combining Frame's innovative virtual care platform and network of OB/GYNs and fertility specialists with Labcorp's comprehensive testing capabilities and nationwide infrastructure. Frame will pair Labcorp’s essential diagnostic tests, including hormone testing panels, semen analysis and genetic carrier screening tests, with a virtual results review guided by a Frame advanced practice provider and tailored care navigation. This expanded support will empower patients with guided insights integrated with in-person care from an OB/GYN, fertility specialist and/or other provider in Frame’s network.

“Patients want accessible and convenient testing to better understand their health and fertility,” said Dr. Pouneh Alizadeh, OB/GYN and Medical Director at Frame. “But they often face barriers like misinformation or uncertainty. At Frame, we’re changing that. By providing trusted, clinician-supported insights with timely testing, we empower patients with a clear path to the right care.”

“As a leader in women’s health, Labcorp is committed to improving health and improving lives. By combining our leading diagnostic and genetic testing capabilities with Frame's innovative care model, we aim to help more individuals and couples access the information and services they need to achieve their family-building goals,” said Michael Minahan, senior vice president and general manager, Women’s Health and Genetics at Labcorp.

The demand for fertility care is rapidly increasing , yet access remains a challenge. Approximately one in six individuals now face infertility during their lifetime, but long wait times and a shortage of specialists mean many patients struggle to get the care they need when they need it.

Dr. Debbra Keegan, Medical Director of CCRM Fertility’s East Coast region, agrees, “There’s a well-known shortage of reproductive endocrinologists in the U.S. When patients come in already educated about fertility health and with testing in hand, it’s invaluable. It allows us to build on what they already know and therefore personalize their plan more quickly.”

Frame’s virtual care and AI-powered concierge model supports more than 5,000 in-person care providers across the U.S., enhancing the patient experience and engagement at every stage of the fertility journey. For those exploring in-person fertility treatment, Frame’s model reduces the time to treatment by at least one month, while also reducing the administrative burden on the staff by over 50%.