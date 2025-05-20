Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Helm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss the financial results and answer questions at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://investors.ollies.com.

About Ollie’s

We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. As of February 1, 2025, we operated 559 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

Investor Contact

John Rouleau

Managing Director – Corporate Communication & Business Development

JRouleau@ollies.us

Media Contact

Tom Kuypers

Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising

tkuypers@ollies.us