Automotive Cameras Present a $15.34 Billion Global Industry Opportunity by 2032: Trends, Strategies, Challenges, Profiles of Key Players

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Camera Market by Technology (Digital, Infrared, Thermal), ICE and EV Application (ACC, BSD, AFL, IPA, DMS, NVS, & PA), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV), View (Front, Rear, Surround), EV Type, Level of Autonomy, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive camera market size is projected to grow from USD 8.40 billion in 2025 to USD 15.34 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9%.
The automotive camera market is expanding globally due to the growing demand for premium vehicles and rapid advancements in autonomous vehicle technologies. This trend highlights the use of advanced camera systems for driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, night vision system, and lane keep assist to enhance safety and driving experience. Additionally, the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as AI integration in automotive camera systems, further accelerates market growth.
Research Coverage
The study covers the automotive camera market across various segments. It aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential across different segments such as technology, ICE application, vehicle type, view type, EV type, EV application, level of autonomy, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.
The automotive camera market comprises major players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Valeo (France), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Ficosa International SA (Spain).
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|386
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$15.34 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Consumer Demand for ADAS in Vehicles
- Government Initiatives for Improved Vehicle Safety
- Advancements in Camera Technology
- Restraints
- Impact of Adverse Weather Conditions
- Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
- Opportunities
- Growing Push for Autonomous Vehicles
- Challenges
- Low Adoption and High Cost of Advanced Technologies
- Integration with Other Vehicle Sensors
Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Ecosystem Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Component Manufacturers/Technology Providers
- Cloud Service Providers
- Oems
- End-Users
Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
- Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
- Key Buying Criteria
Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Multi-Camera Systems
- Functions of Multi-Camera Systems
- 2D and 3D Displays
- Camera Systems For Autonomous Vehicle and Truck Platooning
- High-Speed Connectivity, Simulation, and Autofocus Imaging
- Complimentary Technologies
- Automotive Camera Systems With Artificial Intelligence
- Upper Body Analytics
- Face Analytics
- Automotive Camera Systems With Thermal Imaging
- Adjacent Technologies
- Impact of 5G Network on Machine-To-Machine Communication
Impact of AI/Gen AI on Automotive Camera Market
Investment and Funding Scenario
Patent Analysis
Trade Analysis
- Import Scenario of Automotive Camera
- Export Scenario of Automotive Camera
Case Study Analysis
- Flexibility in Vision Systems
- Driver Monitoring System by DENSO
- mPilot Parking by Momenta
- Deep Learning Development for ADAS and Automated Driving Applications by Renesas
- Evasive Maneuver Assist System Using Mikrotron High-Speed Cameras
- Enhancing Security With Rugged FCB Block Cameras by Sony Image Sensing Solutions
- Sensor Fusion by Nidec Elesys for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Leveraging Laser Technology for Educational Impact
Regulatory Landscape
Overview of Impact of US Tariffs
- Key Tariff Rates
- Country-Wise Tariffs on Automotive End Products and Components
- North America
- United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Slovakia
- Belgium
- Other Countries
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Impact of US Tariffs on Automotive Camera Market
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price Trend, by View Type, 2022-2024
- Average Selling Price Analysis, by Region, 2022-2024
Automotive Camera Market: OEM-Wise Supplier
Automotive Camera Product Developments, by Supplier
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- MobilEye
- Sony Semiconductor Solutions
Companies Profiled in the Report
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Continental AG
- Valeo
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- DENSO Corporation
- Ficosa Internacional SA
- Aptiv
- Magna International Inc.
- FORVIA
- Ricoh
- Kyocera Corporation
- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
- Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.
- LG Electronics
- Motherson
- Ambarella International LP
- OmniVision
- Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
- Gentex Corporation
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Hyundai Mobis
- MCNEX Co., Ltd.
- Stonkam Co., Ltd.
- Brigade Electronics Group PLC
- H.P.B. Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9r44n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.