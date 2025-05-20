Whole Genome Sequencing Market Report 2025: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, Review and Forecast 2020-2030

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Whole Genome Sequencing Market was valued at USD 2.05 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.15%.

Continuous advancements in sequencing technology, increased throughput, and declining costs are expanding WGS adoption across diverse sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and forensics. The growing integration of WGS in clinical diagnostics and expanding public and private investments in genomics are further driving market momentum. While challenges such as high costs, data management complexity, and regulatory compliance remain, the integration of AI and machine learning, along with the emergence of new applications, is expected to accelerate the market's growth trajectory.



Key Market Driver: Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders



The rise in genetic disorders globally is a key factor propelling the adoption of whole genome sequencing. Genetic conditions affect approximately 2-5% of live births, with a considerable global impact on childhood morbidity and mortality. With up to 80 million individuals estimated to be living with rare genetic disorders worldwide, the need for comprehensive diagnostic tools is escalating. WGS enables precise identification of genetic mutations, offering superior accuracy compared to traditional diagnostic methods. In countries like India, where nearly one million infants are born annually with genetic disorders - many undiagnosed - the use of WGS allows clinicians to detect conditions early and implement targeted treatments. This ability to provide early diagnosis, personalized care, and improved clinical outcomes positions WGS as a critical solution amid rising genetic health concerns.



Key Market Challenge: High Cost of Whole Genome Sequencing



Although sequencing costs have significantly declined, the overall expense associated with WGS remains a substantial barrier to widespread adoption, especially in low- and middle-income regions. While sequencing a genome can now be achieved for under $1,000, ancillary costs such as data analysis, storage, and advanced computational infrastructure add to the financial burden. Institutions must also invest in trained personnel to interpret complex genomic data. These cost-related challenges can limit access to WGS in smaller hospitals and research facilities, despite its long-term benefits in enhancing healthcare outcomes. This financial barrier continues to restrict the market's accessibility and full-scale integration into routine clinical practices.



Key Market Trend: Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Genomic Data Analysis



A transformative trend in the WGS market is the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for genomic data interpretation. The immense volume of data generated by WGS requires advanced analytics to extract meaningful insights. AI and ML technologies can identify complex patterns, predict mutation effects, and enhance the precision of personalized treatment strategies. These tools are revolutionizing clinical decision-making, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses, supporting drug discovery, and optimizing research workflows. As AI-driven solutions continue to evolve, they will play a crucial role in scaling the utility of WGS across both clinical and research applications, enhancing efficiency and expanding its real-world impact.



