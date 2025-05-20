United States Watch Market Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030 Featuring Profiles of Apple, Fitbit, Fossil Group, Garmin, Swatch Group and More

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Watch Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Watch Market was valued at USD 14.90 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.60 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.44%. The market is shaped by a blend of heritage craftsmanship and technological advancement.

Luxury timepieces from brands like Rolex, Omega, and Patek Philippe continue to attract high-income consumers and collectors, while the smartwatch segment - led by Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit - caters to tech-oriented and health-conscious buyers. E-commerce expansion has increased accessibility, enabling broader consumer reach and personalized shopping experiences. Additionally, growing interest in vintage and pre-owned watches signals a shift toward sustainability and individuality in consumer preferences.



Key Market Driver: Rising Demand for Smartwatches and Wearable Technology



The increasing consumer inclination toward multifunctional wearable devices is a key driver of growth in the U.S. watch market. Smartwatches from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit offer features like fitness tracking, heart rate and oxygen monitoring, sleep analysis, smartphone connectivity, and productivity tools - all within a compact device. These watches appeal particularly to health-conscious individuals and tech-savvy users who seek convenience and real-time data in daily life. Enhanced by capabilities like GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, and cellular connectivity, smartwatches are being adopted not just for fitness, but as essential everyday lifestyle accessories. Their growing relevance among older adults and wellness-focused consumers further supports demand across diverse demographics.



Key Market Challenge: Competition from Smartwatches and Consumer Electronics



The expanding dominance of smartwatches poses a significant challenge to traditional watch segments, especially mid-range analog and digital models. As smartwatches evolve into comprehensive lifestyle tools, offering advanced functionalities at competitive prices, many younger consumers are shifting away from conventional watches. Brands like Apple and Samsung have set new standards for utility and design, causing traditional watchmakers to reassess their positioning. The perceived lack of functionality in non-smart timepieces presents a hurdle for heritage and fashion watch brands, who must now find innovative ways to differentiate and remain relevant in a market increasingly driven by digital preferences.



Key Market Trend: Blurring of Fashion and Technology: The Rise of Hybrid Watches



The convergence of style and technology is a defining trend in the U.S. watch market, marked by the growing popularity of hybrid watches. These devices combine the classic analog appearance with discreet smart features, such as fitness tracking, notification alerts, and sleep monitoring - without a touchscreen display. Hybrid watches appeal to users who value traditional design but desire some level of connectivity and digital functionality. Brands like Fossil, Garmin, Withings, and Skagen have expanded their hybrid offerings to meet this demand. Their extended battery life, understated look, and practical features make them especially attractive to professionals and older consumers seeking tech utility without compromising on elegance.



Key Players Profiled in this United States Watch Market Report

Apple Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc.

Movado Group, Inc.

Casio America, Inc.

Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc.

Seiko Watch of America LLC

Timex.com, Inc.

Report Scope



In this report, the United States Watch Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United States Watch Market, by Product Type:

Digital Watch

Analog Watch

Fitness Watch

United States Watch Market, by End User:

Male

Female

United States Watch Market, by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

United States Watch Market, by Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hu2dd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.