Cyabra Report Uncovers Coordinated Disinformation Campaign Targeting Portugal’s 2025 Elections, Featured on CNN

New York, NY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), a leading AI platform for real-time disinformation detection, has released a new investigation into coordinated manipulation campaigns aimed at swaying public opinion in the weeks ahead of Portugal’s general election. The findings, based on a comprehensive analysis of social media activity between April 14 and May 14, expose how fake profiles and bot networks are reshaping Portugal’s political discourse and voter sentiment in real time.

Cyabra’s report - “Fake Voices, Real Votes” - has been widely featured by CNN Portugal in a series of articles highlighting how inauthentic profiles attempted to hijack online conversations to boost the far-right Chega party while discrediting its rivals:



Exclusive: 58% of Chega’s support on X is fake, new investigation shows

Cyabra: This was the company that discovered the existence of fake Chega profiles that spread misinformation on social media

“What’s happening in Portugal is a masterclass in modern influence operations,” said Dan Brahmy, CEO & Co-founder of Cyabra. “This is a deliberate, strategic campaign to undermine democratic institutions, sway public opinion, and manipulate voters during a critical election. We’re proud that CNN is helping shine a light on these threats.”

Key Findings from the Report:

58% of the accounts commenting on Chega’s official X account were fake, creating the illusion of overwhelming public support.

49% of profiles commenting on posts from the Socialist (PS) and Social Democratic (PSD) parties were also fake, launching coordinated attacks against opposition leaders while promoting Chega in the same threads.

Fake profiles amplified false narratives about Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos and malicious attacks on PSD’s Luís Montenegro, spreading conspiracy theories, economic discontent, and anti-immigration rhetoric.

Many fake accounts engaged in cross-campaign promotion, simultaneously attacking rival parties and praising Chega—further evidence of a coordinated effort.

This is the latest in Cyabra’s global work supporting election protection. In 2024 alone - the biggest election year in history - Cyabra supported 19 democracies to monitor and safeguard their elections.

Cyabra partnered with Global Vector Group.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is a real-time AI-powered platform that uncovers and analyzes online disinformation and misinformation by uncovering fake profiles, harmful narratives, and GenAI content across social media and digital news channels. Cyabra’s AI solutions protect corporations and governments against brand reputation risks, election manipulation, foreign interference, and other online threats. Cyabra’s platform leverages proprietary algorithms and NLP solutions, gathering and analyzing publicly available data to provide clear, actionable insights and real-time alerts that inform critical decision-making. Cyabra uncovers the good, bad, and fake online.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Media Contact:

Jill Burkes

Jill@cyabra.com

Signal Contact: Jillabra.24

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR

msegal@ms-ir.com



About Trailblazer

Trailblazer is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

