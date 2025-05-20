Navy Veteran Opens AtWork Location in Georgia

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork ®, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Cartersville at 221 Market Place Blvd. near Piedmont Medical Center.

AtWork Cartersville is locally owned by Rasheen Winchester, a Navy veteran with a degree in aeronautics and a certification in project management. After retiring from the military in 2023, Rasheen sought a career that was both stable and meaningful. During his transition into the civilian workforce, he recognized a gap in support for veterans seeking their next career path, which motivated him to take action.

“I’m thrilled to officially bring AtWork’s staffing services and solutions to Cartersville,” said Winchester. “After transitioning from the military, I found a deep passion for helping others navigate their careers, and I’m excited to bring my passion to our local community. Our team looks forward to helping both job seekers and businesses in the area thrive.”

For more than three decades, AtWork’s mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 50,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation’s largest and most recognizable companies.

“We’re proud to open our doors in Cartersville and provide a common place for both job seekers and growing businesses to turn for staffing solutions,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork Cartersville will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. Rasheen is the ideal leader to drive our mission and serve his community with dedication.”

AtWork Cartersville is located at:

221 Market Place Blvd

Cartersville, GA 30121

(770) 341-2647

For more information, visit AtWork.com/cartersville-ga/ .



ABOUT ATWORK: