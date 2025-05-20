Vital Farms to Participate in June 2025 Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, and Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

June 3-5, 2025: Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France: Vital Farms will be available for 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

June 17-18, 2025: Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA: Vital Farms will be available for 1x1 meetings on both days and will participate in an analyst hosted breakout session at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with more than 450 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 26,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

