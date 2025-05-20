Longtime Locals Steve and Tina Trimborn Open Newest AtWork Storefront in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork ®, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Tampa at 8402 Laurel Fair Circle, Suite 101 across from the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Locally owned and operated by U.S. Army Veteran Steve Trimborn and his wife Tina, the pair have spent more than two decades investing in the community. In addition to their professional experience in medical sales and healthcare business development, respectively, the couple has always prioritized volunteer work and involvement with a number of local organizations including the West Point Society, The American Legion, the Annual Tampa Bay Frogman Swim benefitting the Navy SEAL Foundation and more.

“Beyond business, giving back is at the heart of everything we do,” Steve said. “Our backgrounds in healthcare and the military have opened our eyes to the need for career coaching and staffing support that caters to the people and organizations around us like our incredible hospital systems, MacDill Air Force Base and beyond. As a veteran, I understand firsthand the challenges service members face when transitioning to civilian careers, especially those who have been out of the service for years or even decades, and I’m committed to helping them find meaningful employment that utilizes their valuable skills and experience. For us, AtWork is much more than a business but rather a means to continue giving back to the place we love—because when you connect talented individuals with the right companies, the entire community thrives.”

According to Tina, whose father was an original member of the Brandon Area Youth Soccer League founded locally in the 1970s, success for their new AtWork storefront isn’t just about careers but it’s about strengthening the place she loves, one connection at a time.

“This community is deeply woven into the fabric of our lives,” said Tina. “I grew up in Brandon, moved back 20 years ago, raised our children here, now work at the local hospital and have coached young athletes in soccer for years including the last five at the local high school. I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to nurture both people and opportunities. My husband’s dedication to service—both in the military and through his volunteer work—has been an incredible example of leadership in action, and I’m eager to watch that come to life through the support we’ll provide at AtWork.”

For more than three decades, AtWork’s mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 50,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation’s largest and most recognizable companies.

“We’re proud to open our doors in Tampa and provide a common place for both job seekers and growing businesses to turn for staffing solutions,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork Tampa East will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive, businesses prosper and communities flourish. The Trimborns are the perfect partners to champion our mission and put AtWork to work for their local community.”

AtWork Tampa East is located at:

8402 Laurel Fair Circle

Suite 101

Tampa, FL 33610

(813) 618-5926

For more information, visit AtWork.com/tampa-east/ .



###



ABOUT ATWORK: