North America Copper Tubes Market worth $3.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American Copper Tubes Market is projected to grow from USD 3.18 billion in 2024 to USD 3.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for copper tubes in North America is fueled by growth in the construction and HVAC sectors, where the strength, thermal conductivity, and corrosion resistance of copper make it a perfect fit for plumbing, heating, and cooling systems. The growth in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings also boost the demand for copper tubes. The increased emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable construction further drives demand since copper is reliable and has a long lifespan. The increasing use in industries such as refrigeration, plumbing, medical, and automotive supports the consistent growth of the copper tubes market within the region.

The North American copper tube market is undergoing significant change with advancements in technology, regulatory changes, and changing industry needs. Technologically, the market is experiencing a shift toward MicroGroove technology, where smaller-diameter, inner-grooved copper tubes are used to improve the efficiency of heat exchange. The design not only enhances energy efficiency but also allows for the use of natural refrigerants by lowering the total charge of refrigerant needed in systems. In addition, improved manufacturing processes, including extrusion and rolling, have made it possible to manufacture seamless copper tubes with consistent dimensions, which enhance structural strength and optimal performance in HVAC systems.

Mueller Industries (US) Wieland Group (Germany) Hailiang Group (China) KME Group SpA (Italy) Luvata (Finland) Cerro Flow Products LLC (US) KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Japan) Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (US) Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc. (China) American Elements (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in North America Copper Tubes Market:

Drivers: Growing need for HVAC systems in buildings Restraint: Increasing dependence of US on imports creates supply risks Opportunity: Urban retrofitting initiatives and development of smart cities Challenge: Winter conditions accelerate cracking and leakage in copper tube systems

Key Findings of the Study:

Type K is anticipated to be the largest segment of the North American copper tubes market during the forecast period Straight tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the North American copper tubes market HVACR is anticipated to be the largest segment of the North American copper tubes market during the forecast period The US is expected to be the largest country in the North American copper tubes market during the forecast period

The USs holds the largest market share for copper tubes in North America, which is led by several significant factors driving the increasing demand for copper in HVACR systems. One of the key factors is the extensive urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development in the nation. Due to an expanding population, coupled with fast-rising construction activity levels, new homes, commercial premises, and manufacturing units are demanding new infrastructure on a much larger scale than before. As cities grow, the necessity for efficient HVACR systems becomes more important, and this fuels the demand for copper tubes with their better thermal conductivity, longer life, and corrosion resistance.

The US is also a technological center, especially in the field of HVACR. The nation is a leader in energy efficiency, automation, and sustainability in HVACR systems. These technologies demand high-performance materials that can provide effective heat transfer and durable performance, which makes copper a perfect candidate. Copper tubing is critical to today’s HVACR systems that focus on energy conservation and minimal environmental footprint, which is in line with the US government’s initiative for energy-efficient buildings and appliances through policies and standards promoting the use of green materials.

The US also has well-established distribution and manufacturing networks that serve not only domestic needs but also underpin exports globally. The strong infrastructure has made the US a hub for copper tube manufacturing in North America. The manufacturing capacity, coupled with the growing demand from the construction and HVACR sectors, ensures that copper tubes continue to be a key material in the country’s industrial sector.

By type, the Type K segment held the largest market share

Type K copper tubes held the largest market share in the North American copper tubes market, primarily owing to their exceptional durability, high wall thickness, and wide range of applications across critical industries. Type K tubing features the maximum wall thickness of the common copper tube sizes (K, L, and M), and hence it is the most robust and longest-lasting option. This durability makes it well-suited for high-pressure use and underground installations, including water service lines, where resistance to corrosion and mechanical damage is critical. Municipal infrastructure construction, particularly in older cities throughout North America, commonly uses Type K copper tubing for potable water systems because of its resistance to harsh soil conditions and long-term wear. Moreover, Type K is often used in building codes and plumbing regulations for residential and commercial construction, further fueling the demand.

By form, straight copper tubes accounted for the largest market share

Straight copper tubes held the largest market share in the North American copper tubes market largely because of their widespread application in major end-use industries like plumbing, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), and refrigeration. These industries enjoy a well-established base across North America, especially in residential, commercial, and industrial construction applications. Straight tubes are favored due to their ease of installation in permanent piping systems, providing simple routing and secure connections in water supply, gas lines, and mechanical systems. Their rigid structure provides maximum durability, making them best suited for uses that have long, straight runs with minimal bends or joints. The tubes can be accurately measured, cut, and joined, minimizing the potential for leaks and maximizing a clean, professional finish.

By application, HVACR accounted for the largest market share

The heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) segment accounted for the largest market share of the North American copper tubes market because of a mix of climatic, economic, and industry-specific reasons. North America, and especially the US and Canada, goes through a broad spectrum of seasonal temperatures, hence there is a steady demand for heating and cooling systems in residential and commercial areas. Copper tubing is critical in HVACR applications due to its high thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, and durability, making it suitable for heat exchangers, refrigerant lines, and condensers. In addition, there is a strong regional tradition of using copper in HVACR applications that prefer copper to other materials. The increasing focus on energy efficiency and environmentally friendly refrigerants has also spurred the demand for high-performance copper tubing, which can meet new regulatory and performance requirements.

Urban retrofitting and smart city development offer a major opportunity for the North American copper tubes market. This is particularly so since governments and companies seek to replace old infrastructure and save on energy usage. The contribution of copper in smart city infrastructure, especially in heating, cooling, and water pipe systems, further boosts its demand. Buyers in the copper tube market can capitalize on these opportunities through product innovation, providing copper tubes that are technologically compatible and meet specific retrofitting requirements. Developing effective partnerships with contractors, HVACR manufacturers, and urban planners will be critical in establishing a foothold in this emerging segment. By becoming part of urban modernization movements, manufacturers of copper tubes can emerge as pivotal players in the future of North American infrastructure development.

