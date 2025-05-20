Mama’s Creations to Host First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call on June 3 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 31, 2025 after market close on June 3, 2025.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 to discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13753353

Webcast: MAMA Q1 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “We continue to realize broad-based growth across the business, driven by an increased level of focused, high ROI trade promotion in key branded customers, while maintaining our target margin profile. In addition, strong macro-economic tailwinds are driving more consumers to the deli prepared foods section to further accelerate growth. As we continue to innovate and drive incremental eating occasions, we believe we are poised for another year of strong growth in a consistently on-trend and growing category.

“As chicken prices began to increase throughout the first half of the year, we responded and began to take price decisively across the board. Our fixed-price protein contracts and increased trimming of chicken in-house have been powerful tools in defending our margins as well. With strong demand and these levers firmly in place, we’re not simply defending profitability – we’re positioned to accelerate market share gains, continue to strengthen the foundation and repeatability of our business and deliver meaningful long-term value to shareholders,” concluded Michaels.

A playback of the call will be available through Sunday, August 3, 2025. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13753353. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 10,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

