From Classroom to Career: McGraw Hill Expands Career and Technical Education Portfolio to Prepare Students for Fast-changing Workforce

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGraw Hill, a leading global education company, is expanding its career and technical education (CTE) portfolio with new high-engagement technology and computing programs and tools to provide more opportunities for learners to gain professional, technical and academic skills necessary for future success.



Increasingly in-demand in the U.S. and around the world, CTE has evolved in recent years to empower students regardless of their post-high school pathways, becoming a sought-after solution to build a highly-skilled workforce for fields like computer science, advanced manufacturing, health science and more.



“With industries transforming and new career paths emerging, we believe CTE is at the forefront of preparing students for today's fast-changing workforce,” said Sean Ryan, President of McGraw Hill's School Group. “Our CTE programs are designed to inspire career exploration beginning even before high school, while bridging the gap between education and employment in an increasingly competitive career landscape."



McGraw Hill’s expanded portfolio includes more than a dozen new computer science offerings in partnership with Binary Logic, an internationally leading computing education company. The courses span basic skills to advanced theory, serving elementary school grades through high school. The high-quality, engaging curriculum is recognized by the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) with courses in emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, robotics and more.



“To build a future-ready workforce, it’s essential for students to begin learning about computer science early and continue throughout elementary, middle and high school,” said Patrick Keeney, Senior Director of Product Management and Partnerships for Career and Technical Education at McGraw Hill. “With these offerings, students can get hands-on experience with robotics as early as first grade or learn how to navigate a rapidly evolving AI landscape with ethical awareness, all packaged in a way that is turnkey and approachable for educators.”



Other recently released CTE offerings include 20 new or updated business courses in marketing, entrepreneurship, and accounting; health science courses in sports medicine and medical language; and career exploration and digital and information technology courses for middle school.



Additionally, McGraw Hill’s CTE offerings include dynamic learning resources that incorporate a multitude of digital tools, such as virtual simulations, extensive assessment, and interactive learning activities into coursework. This includes the McGraw Hill Career Center, a digital activity hub allowing students to explore nearly 1,000 different occupations with up to the minute information about each that is available for free in all CTE courses. It offers a quick, standardized interest inventory to guide students toward their areas of interest but can also be used for freestyle career exploration opportunities.



Programs also include a substantial focus on soft skills with expanded practice exercises using real-world contexts embedded in every CTE program.



“Soft skills like communication, problem-solving, creativity, and time management are in high demand across every industry, and CTE courses are a natural fit for students to develop those skills while gaining hands-on experience,” Keeney said.



