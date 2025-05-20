MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces 22% Rise in Revenue and 20% Improvement in Earnings for 2024; Webcast to Discuss Financial Results to be held on May 21st, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET

TOKYO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (the “Company” or “MEDIROM”), today announced that for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had total revenue of $52,736,000, a 22% increase over total revenue of $43,388,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023. (The Company reports its financial results in Japanese yen and figures presented in this press release in US dollars have been translated for convenience at the exchange rate of ¥ 157.37 = US$1.00. See “Convenience Translations to US Dollars” below for more information.)

Net income for 2024 was $878,000, or $0.17 per basic share, a 20% improvement compared with net income of $731,000, or $0.15 per basic share, for 2023.

MEDIROM’s improvement in revenue in 2024 was primarily driven by a 23% increase in the Company’s Relaxation Salon Segment revenue to $47,317,000, compared with $38,507,000 in 2023.

The Company’s increase in net income in 2024 was primarily the result of the rise in total revenue, a decrease in cost of revenues as a percentage of total revenues to 72.9% in 2024 compared with 77.0% during 2023, and a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues to 27.0% in 2024 compared with 28.7% in 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, MEDIROM had cash and cash equivalents of $2,093,000, compared with $676,000 as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s total indebtedness was $11,925,000 and $9,857,000 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net cash used in operating activities was $8,462,000 in 2024 compared with $4,014,000 in 2023. Net cash provided in investing activities was $2,296,000 in 2024 while the Company had net cash used in investing activities of $2,088,000 in 2023. Net cash provided by financing activities was $7,583,000 in 2024 compared with $2,931,000 in 2023.

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding were 5,107,404 in 2024 and 4,882,500 in 2023.

“Thus far in 2025, MEDIROM has announced several notable developments,” said Chief Executive Officer Koji Eguchi. “In January, the Company’s subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., began providing its remote health monitoring system, REMONY, and charging-free smart tracker device, MOTHER Bracelet®︎, to the Electronics Division of TOPPAN Inc. Also in January, all corporate capital registration procedures under Japanese law were completed with respect to the Company’s offering of 2,860,000 common shares represented by American Depositary Shares, generating gross proceeds of approximately $5 million.”

“In March, Yasuhiro Hayami, Chief Business Officer of MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc., made a second investment in Mother Labs’ Series A financing at a pre-money valuation of approximately $60 million. This new investment followed Mr. Hayami’s initial investment in a Series A financing in December 2024. Also in March, MEDIROM obtained a new unsecured short-term bank loan in the amount of approximately $2.4 million, which is being used for repayment of indebtedness to MEDIROM Mother Labs and for general working capital, including MOTHER Bracelet development.”

Looking forward to the rest of 2025, Mr. Eguchi said that MEDIROM “will continue to strive to improve revenue growth and bottom-line performance for the year.” Mr. Eguchi added, “As for near-term goals, we aim to not only to capture a significant share of the existing Japanese market for relaxation salons but also to expand our Digital Preventative Healthcare business lines through a variety of strategic initiatives and to increase the margin in that segment. As part of this, we intend to increase the number of Lav® users via the Specific Health Guidance Program promoted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan and expand the billing user base for the upgraded Lav® application. We also intend to accelerate the production of our MOTHER Bracelet® for large orders from corporate clients.”

On April 29, 2025, the Company filed its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which annual report covers the Company’s financial results for the 2024 fiscal year and is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Convenience Translations to US Dollars

The Company’s financial results presented in this press release in US dollars have been translated for convenience from Japanese yen at the exchange rate of ¥ 157.37 = US$1.00, which was the foreign exchange rate on December 31, 2024, as reported by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in its weekly release on January 6, 2025. These financial results, as reported by the Company in Japanese yen, are included in the tabular data at the end of this press release.

Webcast

MEDIROM will hold a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 21 at 8:30 am Eastern time.

To access the webcast, please go to the following URL five to ten minutes prior to its start:

 https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=9rHZ3uFf

To participate in the webcast, please use the following dial-in numbers:

North America (toll free):1-844-413-3971
International:1-412-317-5775
Japan (toll-free):0066-33-1-33094
  

Conference Replay:

A replay of this call will be available on May 21, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET until June 4, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

To access the replay, please dial:

US (toll free):1-877-344-7529
International (toll):1-412-317-0088
Canada (toll free):855-669-9658

Replay Access Code:
9951136
 

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the following link:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates 307 (as of March 31, 2025) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku® being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by the Company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet®”. In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://medirom.co.jp/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about the Company’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include:

  • the Company’s ability to achieve its development goals for its business and execute and evolve its growth strategies, priorities and initiatives;
  • the Company’s ability to sell certain of its owned salons to investors, and receive management fees from such sold salons, on acceptable terms;
  • changes in Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets, including their effects on the Company’s expansion in Japan and certain overseas markets;
  • the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability in its Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment;
  • the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, which affects the Company’s expenses and liabilities payable in foreign currencies;
  • the Company’s ability to hire and train a sufficient number of therapists and place them at salons in need of additional staffing;
  • changes in demographic, unemployment, economic, regulatory or weather conditions affecting the Tokyo region of Japan, where the Company’s relaxation salon base is geographically concentrated;
  • the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance the value of its brands and to enforce and maintain its trademarks and protect its other intellectual property;
  • the financial performance of the Company’s franchisees and the Company’s limited control with respect to their operations;
  • the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all;
  • the Company’s level of indebtedness and potential restrictions on the Company under the Company’s debt instruments;
  • changes in consumer preferences and the Company’s competitive environment;
  • the Company’s ability to respond to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, and to global pandemics, such as COVID-19; and
  • the regulatory environment in which the Company operates.

More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:
Investor Relations Team
ir@medirom.co.jp

The financial information below should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Audited Financial Statements”), which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Yen in thousands, except share data)
       
  December 31,
     2024
 2023
ASSETS        
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents ¥329,399  ¥106,347 
Time deposits  6,156   26,502 
Accounts receivable-trade, net  1,355,489   621,867 
Accounts receivable-other, net  646,207   606,074 
Inventories  151,637   139,982 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  217,174   257,932 
Total current assets  2,706,062   1,758,704 
Property and equipment, net  435,659   451,498 
Goodwill  389,131   484,564 
Other intangible assets, net  1,139,297   920,700 
Investments  87,418   81,542 
Long-term accounts receivable-other, net  84,338   95,797 
Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net  2,073,763   2,089,402 
Lease and guarantee deposits  808,550   848,691 
Deferred tax assets, net  285,882   101,636 
Other assets  80,571   16,655 
Total assets ¥8,090,671  ¥6,849,189 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable ¥1,014,205  ¥137,697 
Accrued expenses  325,544   1,261,909 
Short-term borrowings  491,667   400,000 
Current portion of long-term borrowings  620,813   100,415 
Income tax payable  58,572   14,888 
Current portion of contract liability  53,485   109,307 
Advances received  409,710   402,742 
Current portion of operating lease liability  792,781   763,422 
Other current liabilities  414,704   370,213 
Total current liabilities  4,181,481   3,560,593 
Borrowings - net of current portion  764,200   1,050,802 
Deposit received  236,179   261,922 
Contract liability - net of current portion  36,913   71,134 
Operating lease liability - net of current portion  1,287,509   1,334,630 
Asset retirement obligation  378,907   344,346 
Other liabilities  17,424   9,801 
Total liabilities  6,902,613   6,633,228 
Redeemable noncontrolling interests  200,160    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (See Note 17 to the Audited Financial Statements)      
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Common stock, no par value; 19,899,999 shares authorized; 7,994,450 shares issued and 7,901,950 shares outstanding and 4,975,000 shares issued and 4,882,500 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023  352,523   19,900 
Class A common stock, no par value; 1 share authorized; 1 share issued and 1 share outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023  100   100 
Treasury stock, at cost- 92,500 common shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023  (3,000)   (3,000) 
Additional paid-in capital  354,605   113,602 
Retained earnings  229,040   80,277 
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company  933,268   210,879 
Noncontrolling interests  54,630   5,082 
Total equity  987,898   215,961 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity ¥8,090,671  ¥6,849,189 
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
(Yen in thousands, except share and per share data)
          
  Years Ended December 31,
     2024
  2023  2022
Revenues:         
Revenue from directly-operated salons ¥7,352,868  ¥5,656,519  ¥5,396,294 
Franchise revenue  792,633   971,027   1,163,998 
Other revenues  153,633   200,397   393,765 
Total revenues  8,299,134   6,827,943   6,954,057 
Cost of revenues and operating expenses:         
Cost of revenue from directly-operated salons  5,575,568   4,552,408   4,129,240 
Cost of franchise revenue  316,655   523,330   645,733 
Cost of other revenues  160,626   183,337   276,627 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  2,241,515   1,960,447   1,805,490 
Impairment loss on long-lived assets  22,872       
Total cost of revenues and operating expenses  8,317,236   7,219,522   6,857,090 
Operating income (loss)  (18,102)   (391,579)   96,967 
Other income (expense):         
Dividend income  2   2   2 
Interest income  8   1,111   6,072 
Interest expense  (49,745)   (36,868)   (9,800) 
Gain from sales of salons  40,631   413,678    
Subsidies  13,855   21,376   20,625 
Foreign currency exchange gain  18,121   26,825   14,830 
Other, net  42,943   (13,923)   51,078 
Total other income  65,815   412,201   82,807 
Income before income tax expense  47,713   20,622   179,774 
          
Income tax (benefit) expense  (90,478)   (94,427)   30,809 
          
Net income  138,191   115,049   148,965 
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  (10,572)   (355)    
Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company ¥148,763  ¥115,404  ¥148,965 
          
Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company         
Basic ¥29.13  ¥23.64  ¥30.54 
Diluted ¥28.52  ¥22.34  ¥27.23 
          
Weighted average shares outstanding         
Basic  5,107,405   4,882,501   4,877,405 
Diluted  5,851,516   5,166,653   5,470,655 
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
(Yen in thousands)
          
  Years Ended December 31,
  2024
 2023
 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:         
Net income ¥138,191  ¥115,049  ¥148,965 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization  290,038   252,595   184,056 
Gain from sales of directly-owned salons  (1,697,112)   (1,244,240)   (858,548) 
Change in provision for credit losses  49,780   1,958   (36,355) 
Foreign currency exchange gain  (8,969)   (17,402)    
(Gains) losses on disposal of property and equipment, net, other intangible assets, net and goodwill  7,109   (2,648)   12,908 
Impairment loss on long-lived assets  22,872       
Deferred income taxes, net  (188,706)   (101,636)    
Other non-cash losses – net  53,146   45,718    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
Accounts receivable-trade, net  339,120   580,681   (222,384) 
Accounts receivable-other, net  (39,159)   43,382   (210,476) 
Inventories  (10,612)   (25,873)   (95,406) 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (2,362)   (530)   (181,477) 
Lease and guarantee deposits  46,853   46,652   (27,185) 
Accounts payable  876,508   (69,884)   (23,318) 
Accrued expenses  (1,048,548)   97,045   517,714 
Income tax payable  43,684   (45,006)   19,173 
Contract liability  (90,042)   (64,999)   (82,636) 
Advances received  (27,939)   (104,663)   (111,109) 
Other current liabilities  22,740   (77,447)   254,742 
Deposit received  (25,743)   (42,656)   (24,411) 
Other assets and other liabilities – net  (82,530)   (17,833)   50,050 
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,331,681)   (631,737)   (685,697) 
Cash flows from investing activities:         
Purchases of time deposits  (5,656)       
Proceeds from maturities of time deposits  26,004       
Acquisition of investments     (3,094)    
Proceeds from sale of investment securities  3,558       
Acquisition of property and equipment  (71,408)   (135,840)   (120,740) 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment        40,620 
Acquisition of intangible assets  (493,405)   (786,178)   (45,761) 
Proceeds from sale of salons  908,419   584,768   851,719 
Acquisition of businesses – net of cash acquired  (21,348)      (148,000) 
Payment received on short-term loans receivable     113    
Payment received on long-term accounts receivable-other, net  15,229   11,655   2,599 
Net cash provided (used in) by investing activities  361,393   (328,576)   580,437 
Cash flows from financing activities:         
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs  608,101       
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock  260,280       
Proceeds from short-term borrowings  710,000   400,000    
Repayment of short-term borrowings  (588,333)      (162,252) 
Proceeds from long-term borrowings  300,000      547,619 
Repayment of long-term borrowings  (96,708)   (99,084)   (45,270) 
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary stock     160,290    
Net cash provided by financing activities  1,193,340   461,206   340,097 
          
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  223,052   (499,107)   234,837 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  106,347   605,454   370,617 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year ¥329,399  ¥106,347  ¥605,454 

