Codex Labs Shaant ClearSkin Probiotic 2.0 Supplement for Oily and Acne-Prone Skin Is Awarded U.S. Patent

San Jose, California, USA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs, a Silicon Valley skintech company, announced that its Shaant ClearSkin Probiotic for managing oily, acne-prone skin has been awarded US Patent No. 12,194,068.

“At Codex Labs, we believe that the skin-gut-brain-microbiome axes are interrelated, and that next generation solutions for skin conditions such as acne will require integration of topicals with core supplements, diet, lifestyle, and mental health, to achieve optimum relief” stated Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO, Codex Labs.

The Shaant ClearSkin probiotic was formulated in partnership with Dr. Jessica Maloh, N.D., an integrative naturopathic doctor and Dr. Raja Sivamani, an integrative board-certified dermatologist and Ayurvedic practitioner.

“While the use of conventional topical and oral acne treatments, alone or in combination, provide proven relief for acne sufferers, there still exists a need for more holistic yet science-based treatment options,” stated Dr. Maloh. “With the Shaant ClearSkin Probiotic 2.0, we are excited to bring a new, integrative approach focused on leveraging the connections between gut barrier integrity, gut microbiome diversity, as well as blood lipid and free hormone levels with skin health.”

The Shaant ClearSkin Probiotic Supplement is formulated with a proprietary blend of key three key and six supporting probiotic strains to enhance gut microbiome production of short-chain fatty acids which help to improve gut barrier function and reduce oxidative stress, guggul to support metabolism, green tea leaf extract (EGCG) for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, as well as riboflavin (vitamin B2) to help reduce dryness and support collagen maintenance for structural support.

In an independent clinical trial at Integrative Skin Solutions Research involving 18 male and female subjects with mild to moderate acne, the measured improvement after 8 weeks of Shaant ClearSkin probiotic use included:

58% reduction in inflammatory lesions

49% reduction in non-inflammatory lesions

51% increase in gut butyric acid production (a short-chain fatty acid that supports gut barrier integrity)

>50% decrease in free progesterone (a hormone that increases both sebum production and skin oiliness)

Complete results are published in Dermatology and Therapy (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13555-025-01411-4).

All products are manufactured in a high-tech cGMP facility and each batch is third-party tested to deliver the highest quality.

