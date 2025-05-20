Aterio Identifies 94 New U.S. Data Center Projects in April—Marking a 47% Decline in Announcements Compared to March

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterio.io, a leading provider of infrastructure and energy intelligence, tracked 94 new data center project announcements across the United States in April 2025, a significant decline from 178 in March. Despite the slowdown, the April projects represent 9.6 gigawatts (GW) of future power demand—equivalent to the electricity needs of New York City.

Meta Resumes Development with AI-Centric Builds

After a quiet start to the year, Meta (Facebook) re-entered the market with two new data center facilities announced in April, totaling 98 megawatts (MW) and 715,000 square feet.

Aterio’s satellite analysis of Bowling Green, Ohio confirms that land grading and infrastructure work began by mid-April on a 400-acre site, though vertical construction has yet to start. These builds are part of Meta’s new generation of AI-optimized data centers, designed for 18-month delivery timelines—a significant acceleration from prior cycles.

xAI Expands Memphis Footprint Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

In Memphis, Tennessee, Elon Musk’s xAI has broken ground on a second Supercluster data center at 5400 Tulane Road, adjacent to its original “Colossus” facility. Aterio’s April 14 satellite imagery confirms active grading and site prep, just months after xAI’s first facility was completed in 122 days.The new site is expected to deliver up to 260 MW.

$1.5 Billion Hyperscale Platform Launches

Private equity firm Stonepeak announced the launch of Montera Infrastructure, a North American hyperscale platform backed by a $1.5 billion equity commitment. Montera will pursue build-to-suit projects exceeding 100 MW, targeting power-available Tier I and II metro areas.

“Fewer announcements don’t mean less infrastructure", says Sergio Toro, CEO of Aterio, "What we’re seeing is a strategic shift toward larger, AI-optimized facilities that deliver more capacity per build"

