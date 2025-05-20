Green Check Welcomes Todd Lasher as New Chief Growth Officer to Drive Next Phase of Expansion

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector powering commerce in high-risk industries, announced the appointment of Todd Lasher as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, Lasher will oversee sales, marketing, partnerships and market expansion initiatives as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Lasher brings decades of experience in sales and leadership roles in the financial services and fintech sectors, with a proven track record of scaling and exiting startups, as well as leading industry giants into new and emerging markets. Previously, Lasher served as Chief Operating Officer at Webscale Networks and as SVP of Business Development & Strategic Partners at FIS. He also served as an advisor to GC, supporting its mission to redefine the future of fintech by accelerating commerce in high-risk industries through innovative and compliant financial solutions.

“We’re thrilled to have Todd officially join the Green Check team,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. “He understands what it takes to build in complex markets and has already contributed meaningfully to our mission as an advisor. Now, as part of the leadership team, he’ll help us scale faster, expand our reach, and continue delivering the tools that financial institutions need to thrive working with high-growth, high-risk industries.”

GC has already established itself as the category-defining leader in cannabis banking, facilitating over 20 percent of all compliant cannabis deposit activity in the U.S. and surpassing $1 billion in monthly cannabis sales deposits for its network of financial institutions in 2024. Under Lasher’s leadership, the company is poised to expand further, enabling complete money-movement and supporting additional high-risk industries.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to innovative companies that leverage technology to support underserved markets,” said Lasher. “Green Check has built a truly exceptional platform and ecosystem in a rapidly growing space. Financial institutions need trusted guidance to ensure their programs with high-risk industries are both compliant and profitable, and I am excited to be part of a team doing just that.”

